Norqain & Stan Wawrinka serve up a bold new skeleton watch

The new Norqain Wild One Skeleton honors tennis legend Stan Wawrinka

Wild ONE, Norqain x Stan the Man
In a dazzling display of inspired horology and athletic prowess, the independent Swiss watchmaker Norqain teamed up with tennis icon Stan Wawrinka to launch a breathtaking new edition of the Wild One Skeleton. This latest release, dubbed the ‘Stan The Man’ edition, is a tangible manifestation of resilience – a testament to technical mastery and a bold statement of uncompromising independence that resonates deeply with collectors who value both technical innovation and engaging storytelling. With only 250 pieces available, this timepiece captures the essence of Wawrinka’s powerful playing style and Norqain’s independent spirit, resulting in a sporty, luxurious model of the highest order.

An impressive display of skeletonized strength and mechanical perfection

Wild ONE, Norqain x Stan the Man
The epicenter of this timepiece is its dramatically skeletonized dial, which offers a visually arresting view into the beating heart of the Norqain calibre NN08S. This expertly crafted automatic movement, with its custom oscillating weight affixed with Wawrinka’s signature and a tennis ball motif, is the true star of the show. The architectural bridges and intricately arranged gear train are displayed behind a pane of anti-reflective sapphire crystal, creating a mesmerizing depth and complexity. Featuring the brand’s signature lightweight, shock-resistant NORTEQ carbon case, the timepiece is both durable and striking, capable of withstanding the demands of both a championship match and everyday adventure. The dynamic ‘Stan the Man’ yellow accents on the seconds hand and strap stitching provide a vibrant pop of color, a direct nod to Wawrinka’s engaging on-court presence.

A tribute forged in carbon and conviction

Wild ONE, Norqain x Stan the Man
Every detail of this limited edition has been thoroughly thought out and the execution is nothing less than stellar. The caseback is personally engraved with Wawrinka’s iconic motto, “Ever Since I Was A Boy, I Dreamed”, a constant inspiration to pursue one’s ambitions without reservation. The integrated FKM rubber strap assures a comfortable and secure fit, making it the ideal companion for a life of action and achievement. This is not a watch charged with power, precision, and unwavering passion.

Norqain delivers a masterpiece of a collaboration

With the ‘Stan The Man’ Wild One Skeleton, Norqain has gone the extra mile to produce a coherent, deeply personal, and technically brilliant timepiece that honors a champion’s legacy while showcasing the brand’s own horological prowess. For the collector seeking a statement of strength with a solid base of authentic Swiss craftsmanship, this limited edition is an undeniable grand slam.

