Nike wraps the ACG Rufus in sleek black leather with deep red insoles

Nike continues to elevate the ACG Rufus with a new color

overhead of black nike acg rufus
Nike

Whenever a new release becomes a hit, it’s not uncommon to see brands rerelease it in a flurry of hues. We’ve seen how specific designs, such as New Balance’s sneaker-loafer and Adidas’ Samba sneakers, have become the target of numerous iterations due to their virality and popularity among users. The same is the case with Nike’s recently revived ACG Rufus mule. Recently refreshed with a premium leather finish, Nike has once again upgraded the design with another leather finish. Perfect for the colder seasons, the ACG Rufus is easy to slip on for any activity. Like the previous release, this new ACG Rufus is elevated and chic, making it a versatile option for any wear.   

Nike debuts a new ACG Rufus for the end of the year

nike acg rufus black
Nike

Fresh off their previous tan leather upgrade, Nike has offered a new look for the ACG Rufus that sees it in a classic all-black hue. Crafted with black leather uppers and an embossed ACG on the lateral side, the latest model is still as chic and timeless as its predecessor. A small khaki swoosh logo breaks up the monochromatic look on the tip of the toe box, while an ACG outsole provides traction and comfort. One of the highlights of the new design is a dark red insole, which also features the ACG logo. All of the design lies on top of a black midsole, which brings the entire design together for a cohesive look. While Nike has yet to offer an official release date, it’s expected to still land in 2025 via Nike’s various platforms for $120.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
