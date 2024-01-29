 Skip to main content
Nike is having a big sale on running shoes today — from $49

Victoria Garcia
By
There is one thing that all runners need to get them through a short or long run. Great sneakers. If you have been on the hunt for popular, durable and comfortable running sneakers, we have found a deal for you. Right now, Nike is having a big sale on running shoes where you can grab a pair for as low as $49. This is one of the best running shoe deals we’ve seen this year and you are not going to want to miss out.

No matter what type of runner you are, you can benefit from this awesome Nike sale. You’ll find a ton of different models, colors and styles to pick from that will all help you become a better runner. Even if you enjoy a brisk walk or jog around the block every once and a while, these running shoes will be a great addition to your workout routine. Click the button below to start shopping for a brand new pair of running sneakers.

What you should buy during the Nike sale

If you aren’t already excited about potential new running shoes, here is a 2024 running shoes preview that will get you in high spirits. This Nike sale features some of the brand’s most popular models including Nike Quest 5, Nike Rival Fly 3, Nike Free Run and Nike Pegasus 40. You’ll even find some neo-retro running shoes you can sport forever at discounted prices. There are also a few sneaker options that are made of sustainable materials as well as trail running shoes, road running shoes, walking shoes and track & field spikes. The color options are endless with bright hues of red, pink and green or more classic tones of white, beige, black and gray.

If you are an avid runner or have been thinking about starting to train for a marathon or 5K, now is the time to invest in a good pair of running shoes. Don’t wait to grab up to 40% off select running shoes before time runs out. You can get a pair for as low as $49 and trust us, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on.

