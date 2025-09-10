 Skip to main content
New Balance turns the 1906R into a cold-weather sneaker with Primaloft

By
It’s well known that New Balance sneakers are made with quality craftsmanship and premium materials, but their newest release takes that latter a step further. Beyond just a simple military-inspired design, New Balance’s newly announced 1906R touts the integration of Primaloft, a US Army innovation that was developed during the 1980s. Added to keep your feet protected during the harsher climates of the winter season, the New Balance 1906R is the perfect feature for those who seek a more durable option for the season. While Primaloft isn’t new to the footwear or apparel world, the integration into New Balance’s lineup adds immense value to the brand’s already certified durability and comfort. 

Along with the Primaloft upgrade, the New Balance 1906R’s style is ready for anything the season may bring. Built with ripstop face fabric and Primaloft, the sneaker’s upper is designed to be weather and cold-resistant. As with its predecessor, a mesh window has also been added to bring a traditional New Balance feature to the modern design. With a thicker sole, the sneaker appears to have all of the traction you need for your seasonal adventures. While further details have yet to be revealed, the 1906R’s first teasers give a glimpse of a versatile shoe option that can withstand more than just the elements. Although an official release date hasn’t been given, the weather-resistant features allude to a fall or winter release. The 1906R will be available in three colorways, including olive green, all-black, and all-grey. Each sneaker will retail for $155 and be available via New Balance’s platforms and retailers.

