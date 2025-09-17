Nate Bargatze wears a historic Breguet Souscription to the Emmys

Breguet made its presence felt at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where host Nate Bargatze chose the Breguet Classique Souscription 2025BH for his red carpet appearance. This timepiece is the inaugural 2025 release from the esteemed manufacturer, created expressly to celebrate its monumental 250th anniversary. Its appearance on such a global stage showcased a piece of living history to an audience of millions.

A direct link to Breguet’s founding legacy

The Souscription watch is a modern iteration of Abraham-Louis Breguet’s original subscription watches from the 1790s, and the 2025BH edition faithfully honors this legacy with its one-handed dial, a design that emphasizes elegant minimalism. The hand effortlessly glides over an exquisitely engine-turned silvered gold dial, featuring the artisanal guilloché techniques that helped to make Breguet an iconic luxury brand. This architectural integrity connects the wearer directly to the emergence of precision watchmaking, making it a profoundly symbolic choice in a significant anniversary year.

Crafted from a distinctive precious metals

Housing this historically significant dial is a 43mm case crafted from a special ‘Breguet gold’ alloy, with a case featuring the signature Breguet fluted caseband and soldered lugs – details that have defined the brand’s singular aesthetic for hundreds of years. Despite its vintage inspiration, the watch is powered by a contemporary manual-wind movement, finished to the highest modern standards with chamfered bridges and polished screws. This fusion of historical design and 21st-century craftsmanship creates a timepiece that is distinctive and fully functional, two components watch collectors will appreciate.

A celebratory debut handcrafted for the global stage

By selecting this timepiece for the Emmys, Nate Bargatze demonstrated an appreciation for horological excellence. The Breguet Classique Souscription 2025BH making its grand appearance at the 2025 Emmys stands as a fitting tribute to the brand’s 250-year history, brilliantly merging the worlds of artistic performance and mechanical artistry on one of the world’s most visible stages.