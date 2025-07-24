 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Why the future of luxury watches is quietly high-tech

Luxury watches now feature discreet smart tech—activity tracking, notifications & more—without sacrificing elegance. The future is here.

By
Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch
Tag Heuer

Avid watch collectors are currently witnessing an evolution in the horology world as luxury brands seamlessly integrate hybrid smart technology into their timepieces without sacrificing their appeal. Of course, there are some companies that have released their own timepieces that are progressive and modern, but a few stand out. Iconic labels like TAG Heuer and Breitling continue to maintain precision craftsmanship while subtly incorporating modern functionalities like notifications, fitness tracking, and connectivity.

This shift underscores the delicate balance between maintaining tradition while simultaneously spearheading innovation. Instead of producing collections heavy on tech components, these brands are offering masterpieces with discreet, high-performance smart features. The final products are timepieces that cater to tech lovers and traditionalists alike. 

The Swiss tech boom: A new era of collaboration

montblanc summit smartwatch hands on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Switzerland is the hands-down leader in the industry when it comes to watchmaking acclaim, and it is no surprise that the country is leading the charge in luxury smartwatch innovation. In recent years, more collaborations have been seen between traditional watchmakers and tech specialists, resulting in hybrid models offering the best of both worlds.

What makes hybrid watches stand out?

The Amazfit GTR 4 smart fitness watch.
AmazFit

Today, there are a slew of smartwatches on the market that meet or exceed the demands of serious watch collectors, but there are a few that go above and beyond expectations to deliver pieces that are dynamic in presentation and precision. The Breitling Exospace B55 proves that innovation and tradition can coexist seamlessly. This pilot’s hybrid masterfully brings together aviation chronograph heritage with smart functionality. The bidirectional crown controls both analog and digital displays, while Bluetooth connectivity enables professional flight tools like UTC tracking and flight logs. Constructed with glove-friendly titanium and a 10-day battery, it delivers rugged utility and power that no consumer smartwatch can match.

Recommended Videos


TAG Heuer Connected is a hybrid revolution that allows owners to swap smart modules for mechanical movements — a first in the luxury watch field that other brands will almost certainly look to add to their own pieces. The sapphire-shielded OLED display runs golf-tuned apps while showcasing 60+ authentic Swiss dial designs. It proves smartwatches can uphold horological tradition and remain transformable luxury without compromise.

The future of wristwear: Sleeker, smarter, and more sophisticated

montblanc summit smartwatch hands on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

As consumer demand grows for timepieces that combine elegance with functionality, luxury watch brands are answering the call with collections that push the boundaries of design and technology. The future of wristwear is poised to become even more refined, with slimmer profiles, upgraded sensors, and AI-driven personalization. Hybrid smartwatches are here to stay and represent the next chapter in horology. By integrating unobtrusive tech into their designs, luxury brands ensure their timepieces stay relevant as we move towards a more digital world.

Enjoy the best of both worlds

For watch enthusiasts who appreciate classic design but demand the latest modern upgrades, hybrid luxury smartwatches serve as the perfect solution. As technology continues to evolve, expect more groundbreaking advancements from the world’s leading watchmakers. With their unparalleled craftsmanship and cutting-edge functionality, these timepieces are setting a new standard in the industry, proving that smarter watches are the future and are here to stay.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Ulysse Nardin unveils most radical design yet
The skeleton watch that redefines transparency
The Blast Free Wheel Maillechort

Ulysse Nardin continues to expand the boundaries of horology with the release of its new Blast Free Wheel Maillechort, a luxury watch that strips watchmaking to its artistic core. The standout component of this timepiece is its skeletonized movement, crafted from maillechort — a nickel-copper-zinc alloy revered for its silver-like luster and anti-corrosive properties. Used primarily in 19th-century marine chronometers, this rare material produces a distinctive gray hue that evolves under exposure to light. The 45mm case alternates between polished and micro-blasted surfaces to create a dynamic interplay of textures accentuating the architectural movement within.

Horological mechanics as avant-garde art

Read more
Titoni Seascoper 300 Bi-Compax: A luxury dive watch with vintage soul 
The underrated Swiss dive watch that beats expectations
The Seascoper 300, a COSC-certified chronometer

The Titoni Seascoper 300 Bi-Compax comes at a time when it is hard to stand out in the dive watch market, combining vintage design with premium underwater features. The independent Swiss manufacturer has been able to stand along revered names in the industry like Rolex and Omega while delivering timepieces at a fraction of the cost. The Seascoper 300 series has built a legion of fans over the years as collectors and the latest release brings even more functionality and mid-century aesthetics into the mix. 

Upon close inspection, one will notice the watch emulates 1960s five chronographs with its domed sapphire crystal, pump-style pushers and gradient fumé dials that alternate between navy and black at the edges. The 42mm stainless steel case is comfortable due in part to the short, curved lugs, while the unidirectional ceramic bezel ensures modern durability. The end result is a mindful balance of old-world charm and state-of-the-art engineering — a mantra of Titoni's understated approach.

Read more
I ran in 90-degree heat in these new Saucony shoes — here’s how they held up
Saucony Ride 18 summer

Summer running can bring joy and pain. Joy in the form of sunrise (or sunset) miles, sharing a run with friends, or appreciating nature. Pain arises when the temps creep past 90 degrees, and a leisurely pace feels like a sprint through the desert. 

Saucony released the Ride 18 Summer to accommodate those highs and lows, with materials and style that match the season. I tested the shoe during a heat wave in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, and it surprised me in some ways, and left me wanting in others. Here’s my take.

Read more