Maurice Lacroix goes carbon with new AIKONIC collection

Maurice Lacroix has launched the AIKONIC collection, an evolved version of its popular AIKON series that incorporates advanced materials and manufacturing techniques.

Crafted at the company’s Saignelégier facility in the Swiss Jura, the AIKONIC represents the pinnacle of AIKON design while retaining the distinctive six broad bezel arms from the original 2016 model.

The carbon dial sets this watch apart from competitors. Rather than using traditional interwoven patterns, the AIKONIC employs carbon fibers arranged in parallel lines running vertically. This creates distinctive grey and black striping, with slight variations in fiber placement making each dial unique during production. Maurice Lacroix collaborated with a specialist firm located 40 kilometers from their facility to develop these dials, demonstrating local Swiss partnerships typically reserved for luxury timepieces.

The timepiece features a steel case combining brushed and polished finishes, with angled edges that interact dynamically with light. The crown and bezel utilize matte ceramic construction for scratch resistance and color stability, while an enhanced sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both surfaces improves readability and salt water durability.

The AIKONIC introduces Maurice Lacroix’s patented ML Easy Change system, enabling strap removal without tools. The central bracelet links rotate at their case connection points, allowing clean separation and secure reinstallation.

Maurice Lacroix partnered with Soprod, a movement specialist located 10 kilometers away, to create the ML1000 caliber exclusively for this collection. The automatic movement showcases a large openworked rotor, blued screws, perlage finishing, and Côtes de Genève decoration. The caliber maintains accuracy within ±4 seconds daily and provides 60 hours of power reserve, viewable through an exhibition caseback.

The AIKONIC collection features a 43mm case across five configurations. Three models sport black ceramic bezels: an all-black version with DLC-coated titanium case, a black variant with steel case, and a steel model featuring bright blue accents on the strap, hands and hour markers. A fourth steel option pairs a blue ceramic bezel with matching blue strap, while the fifth combines a white ceramic bezel with a black and white rubber strap. Steel models are priced at $3,400, with the titanium version at $3,700. Find out more here.