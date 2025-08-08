 Skip to main content
Marc Jacobs just dropped a Y2K tech runner—and it’s not what you’d expect

Marc Jacobs reenters footwear with a retro runner

model wearing white silver marc jacobs sneakers
While Marc Jacobs is notorious for runway creations and red carpet looks, the brand is also expanding its reach into the retro sneaker space. With an eye-catching new drop, Marc Jacobs unveiled its 72 Spring Sneaker, a unisex tech sneaker that brings some of your favorite features from retro footwear with a designer twist. Unlike other similar designs, this retro runner ranges from a sleek monochromatic pick to bold and statement colorways. As well, the retro runner comes with many of Marc Jacobs’ signature details, making it a true staple for fans of the designer. As many brands continue to push retro footwear into the forefront, Marc Jacobs’ latest drop is a prime example of how the trend is set to only grow from here.

Marc Jacobs’ 72 Spring Sneaker brings a designer twist  

black marc jacobs sneaker
For their newest sneaker, Marc Jacobs paired a slimmed-down silhouette with contrasting overlays that give the design its retro touch. The custom dual-density insole provides the comfort and support you need for an everyday sneaker, while the mesh inserts allow for plenty of breathability. Also equipped with a rubber sole, the sneaker isn’t just for looks. In this launch, Marc Jacobs has released five eye-catching colorways, including a monochromatic black, daisy yellow multi, raspberry pink multi, and white. Additionally, the 72 Spring Sneaker comes in a denim pick, featuring plenty of frayed denim details that add more edge and texture to the shoe. All five options are now available via the Marc Jacobs webstore and retail for $225. For men, the sneaker runs up to size 8.

