Luxury meets utility in Aimé Leon Dore’s Italian-made Derby Hiker launch

Although Aimé Leon Dore surely knows what it means to create luxury, the brand can now add rugged shoes to its lineup. In its newest addition to the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Aimé Leon Dore is adding a new outdoor option that blends its established craftsmanship with an active and rugged silhouette. Coming in three distinct colorways, Aimé Leon Dore’s new Derby Hiker launch widens the brand’s offerings and does so with plenty of luxury. While established as an outdoor shoe, the Derby Hiker is the ideal blend of active performance with style that allows it to be versatile enough for the trails and the city streets. With an option between suede and leather uppers, these hikers are far from your typical hiker boots.

Aimé Leon Dore's Derby Hiker brings luxury to the trails

Fusing minimalist luxury with adventure, the new Derby Hiker from Aimé Leon Dore is a one-of-a-kind release that seamlessly blends premium quality with outdoor ruggedness. Featuring calfskin leather and suede uppers, the Derby Hiker boasts a sleek and elevated design. The lugged Vibram sole adds traction and stability to the design, along with additional durability that makes it last. All variations come with rope laces, adding ruggedness and texture to the sleek design. The three variations range from an orange suede base with bold yellow laces to an all-black calfskin colorway with black and yellow rope laces. Also offered is an olive and taupe suede colorway with green and orange rope laces. Handmade in Italy, the Derby Hiker provides the utmost in premium craftsmanship you can rely on. Available now via the brand’s webstore, the Derby Hiker retails for $450.