Why You Should Buy Your Workout Clothes at Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale

You very well might know Lululemon for the brand’s famed women’s apparel, but rest assured Lululemon has something for everybody when it comes to the best athleisure gear. The brand blends form and function throughout its men’s line just as easily as with its much-loved women’s offering, and thankfully, there’s no time like right now to get the best athleisure gear on Cyber Monday through one of the top retailers on the market. In fact, you can take at least 25% off for Cyber Monday at Lululemon, with deals of as high as 60% off.

You’ll find dozens upon dozens of items already marked down, with no code needed. How’s that for ease of shopping and saving? For the stylish shopper on a budget, or the Lululemon fan, or the guy who just likes to look great on the go (from the gym to the office), those are the types of deals that really can’t be beat.

The great thing about Lululemon is the way in which the workout brand has grown in the past five or so years: If you’ve walked into any of the brand’s stores in person (or these days, shopped the brand online), you’ll see that the company checks all the right boxes for day-to-night style. With fabrics that move with you, stretch when you need ’em to stretch and wick away moisture in the process, this is a brand that can do just about anything when it comes to athleisure and casual gear.

Heck, we haven’t even mentioned that we rank Lululemon among the best clothing brands for men in 2020, and the company is certainly worthy of praise, consideration, and your hard-earned dollars. That’s especially the case on Cyber Monday. The brand that started out with a focus on workout and training gear now has your 9-to-5 lifestyle (and beyond) covered quite readily, and that’s great news if you value clothing that blends comfort and performance, plus serious style points, without missing a beat.

Whether you want a great deal on a zip hoodie for cold early morning workouts or the brand’s famed Lululemon ABC Pants, consider this your go-to brand for nearly every day.

By that, we mean you can rock the ABC Pants to the office or on an at-home Zoom call, yet prior to starting your work day, you can take advantage of helpful and functional basics from the brand like training boxer briefs, tech pants, or crew socks. Lululemon even makes men’s outerwear and overshirts, all the better if you want easy-to-wear gear you can rock at home or on the road (crucial in these days of automobile-heavy road trips).

If you’ve got questions about sizing as you shop on the fly, use the brand’s helpful virtual chat feature to get the lowdown on fabrics, fit, performance and much more over video chat. In case you’re wondering if it can get any better, well, it certainly does. Tanks, tech tees, tech shorts, easy & breezy pique polos (for when it finally warms up) and even gear like backpacks are up for grabs during the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale, too.

As the old adage goes, these deals won’t be around for long, so act quickly. Have that credit card at the ready and stock up on training gear, daily essentials, and your new business casual uniform at Lululemon.

More Cyber Monday Clothing Sales

Looking for more bargain upgrades to your wardrobe? We’ve got you covered below with some can’t-miss Cyber Monday clothing deals. Make sure to also check out our sales roundups on the best sneakers, G-shock watches, and fashion brands now.
