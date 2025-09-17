 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Isotope and Oracle Time launch a limited enamel dial collaboration

Isotope’s new enamel dial is a collaborative masterpiece

By
Oracle Time and Isotope: the Mercury Vitreous Green & Orange.
Isotope Watches

The captivating new collaboration between Isotope and Oracle Time is a prime example of what occurs when true artistry and immaculate production come together seamlessly, and together they offer one of the most compelling creations emerging from a shared vision of stellar craftsmanship. The end result, the Mercury Vitreous — is a duo of limited luxury watches celebrating the ancient art of Grand Feu enamel through a modern and dynamic lens. With only 25 pieces available of each colorway, this project blends Isotope’s irreverent design language with Oracle Time’s astute eye to create something truly exceptional for the discerning collector.

A masterclass in grand feu enamel artistry

Oracle Time and Isotope: the Mercury Vitreous Green
Isotope Watches

The heart and soul of this collaboration lies in its intricately crafted dials, which showcase the complex beauty of vitreous enamel. Each dial is meticulously created from textured silver leaf, a base that interacts with the intense heat of the kiln to create a captivating texture and unprecedented depth of color that cannot be duplicated with today’s printing techniques. The Volcanic Orange and Spearmint Green hues are living, luminous surfaces that capture and play with light, ensuring that each watch remains distinct and original. This commitment to handcrafted artistry elevates the Mercury Vitreous into a wearable objet d’art that watch connoisseurs will love. 

Contemporary cases indicative of a rich history

Oracle Time and Isotope: in Orange.
Isotope Watches

The distinct personalities of each enamel dial are another component that make these timepieces stand out. The vibrant Vitreous Orange model is encased in a matte black DLC-coated steel case, while the fresh Vitreous Green version is presented in a bead-blasted stainless steel case for a more understated and refined backdrop. Both are powered by the finely finished I-7 caliber, a standard version of the robust ETA Peseux 7001 manual-wind movement, viewable through a sapphire caseback.

A triumph of collaborative artisan watchmaking

The Isotope x Oracle Time Mercury Vitreous collection proves that historical techniques can feel totally modern and that independent collaboration can yield compelling results from the most established brands. For the watch aficionados in search of a timepiece that is truly unique and progressive, this limited edition is that rare opportunity not to be missed.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, stylist, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle: Turning heads with latest release
The Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle blends bold design with rugged precision in a must-have collector’s watch
The Engineer II Dazzle up close

The Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle is simply in another league, an impressive camo design that demands attention with a distinctive flair. The bold black-and-white camouflage dial takes inspiration from World War I naval patterns to create a dazzling effect that is mesmerizing. This groundbreaking design ensures the watch stands out, while the sunburst finishing brings depth and dimension under varying light. The 40mm stainless steel case creates the perfect balance between wrist presence and everyday wearability, making it the perfect timepiece for those who want to make a definitive style statement without sacrificing comfort.

Built for precision, durability, and ultimate legibility

Read more
Stowa revives WWII-era watch design in limited edition 
Stowa revives aviation history with the Chrono ABT 24H
STOWA and ABT present the exclusive collaboration: the Chrono ABT 24h Limited

Stowa Uhren has resuscitated its aviation legacy with the Chrono ABT 24H Limited Edition release, a meticulously crafted chronograph that blends German precision with vintage-inspired aesthetics. In collaboration with ABT Sportsline and created for the lovers of horological heritage and modern mechanics, this timepiece commemorates Stowa’s historical pilot chronographs while incorporating a high-performance Swiss movement. With only 50 pieces available worldwide, the Chrono ABT 24H is a collector’s dream, standing as the perfect balance of tool-watch functionality and elegant design.

Precision engineering meets vintage flair

Read more
Awake Watches and The Dial Artist redefine luxury timepieces
Awake Watches x The Dial Artist: Where eco-luxury meets radical horological art
Awake Watches and The Dial Artist team up in dynamic new collection

Awake Watches is considered one of the industry’s watch disruptors and fittingly has entered into a collaboration with boundary-pushing creative visionary ‘The Dial Artist’ to unveil what insiders are proclaiming as one of the most visually striking watch collections of the year. This groundbreaking partnership brings together Awake’s commitment to eco-friendly luxury with The Dial Artist’s bold, experimental dial designs — resulting in watches that defy traditional watchmaking protocols while upholding Swiss precision. With only 50 pieces per design, each watch is wearable art, blending sustainability with singular expression.

The fine art of sustainable horology 

Read more