Isotope and Oracle Time launch a limited enamel dial collaboration

The captivating new collaboration between Isotope and Oracle Time is a prime example of what occurs when true artistry and immaculate production come together seamlessly, and together they offer one of the most compelling creations emerging from a shared vision of stellar craftsmanship. The end result, the Mercury Vitreous — is a duo of limited luxury watches celebrating the ancient art of Grand Feu enamel through a modern and dynamic lens. With only 25 pieces available of each colorway, this project blends Isotope’s irreverent design language with Oracle Time’s astute eye to create something truly exceptional for the discerning collector.

A masterclass in grand feu enamel artistry

The heart and soul of this collaboration lies in its intricately crafted dials, which showcase the complex beauty of vitreous enamel. Each dial is meticulously created from textured silver leaf, a base that interacts with the intense heat of the kiln to create a captivating texture and unprecedented depth of color that cannot be duplicated with today’s printing techniques. The Volcanic Orange and Spearmint Green hues are living, luminous surfaces that capture and play with light, ensuring that each watch remains distinct and original. This commitment to handcrafted artistry elevates the Mercury Vitreous into a wearable objet d’art that watch connoisseurs will love.

Contemporary cases indicative of a rich history

The distinct personalities of each enamel dial are another component that make these timepieces stand out. The vibrant Vitreous Orange model is encased in a matte black DLC-coated steel case, while the fresh Vitreous Green version is presented in a bead-blasted stainless steel case for a more understated and refined backdrop. Both are powered by the finely finished I-7 caliber, a standard version of the robust ETA Peseux 7001 manual-wind movement, viewable through a sapphire caseback.

A triumph of collaborative artisan watchmaking

The Isotope x Oracle Time Mercury Vitreous collection proves that historical techniques can feel totally modern and that independent collaboration can yield compelling results from the most established brands. For the watch aficionados in search of a timepiece that is truly unique and progressive, this limited edition is that rare opportunity not to be missed.