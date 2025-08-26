 Skip to main content
Isotope’s new OVNI Jumping Hour is a retro-futuristic marvel

The Isotope OVNI Jumping Hour is a retro-futuristic masterpiece

By
OVNI JUMPING HOUR (FOUNDERS EDITION)
Isotope Watches

In the dynamic sphere of independent horology, where creativity is the ultimate currency, Isotope Watches has consistently distinguished itself through audacious design and mechanical playfulness. The British microbrand’s recent release, the OVNI Jumping Hour Founder’s Edition, is a triumphant culmination of this philosophy, offering a retro-futuristic spectacle that captivates the collector’s imagination just in time to commemorate the brand’s 10th anniversary. This timepiece goes beyond the conventional to become a wearable sculpture, a conversation piece that masterfully blends mid-century modern flair with contemporary horological ingenuity, proving that true luxury resides in bold individuality and intellectual design.

A dial of profound complexity and whimsical charm

OVNI JUMPING HOUR (FOUNDERS EDITION)
Isotope Watches

The heart of the OVNI’s allure is the stunning yet unconventional dial, a multi-tiered architectural marvel that demands attention. The name ‘OVNI’ — French for ‘UFO’ —perfectly captures its otherworldly aesthetic, characterized by a domed sapphire crystal that magnifies the intricate mechanics beneath. The time is displayed through a jumping hour aperture at 12 o’clock, a complication that offers a moment of theatrical brilliance as it instantaneously snaps to the next digit, complemented by a sweeping central minutes hand. The Founder’s Edition is rendered in a captivating gradient grey fumé, evoking the look of a distant nebula, while the applied indices and luminous elements ensure remarkable legibility within its complex presentation. This is a dial that invites prolonged contemplation, a hypnotic display of form and function.

Laying the foundation for a modern classic

OVNI JUMPING HOUR (FOUNDERS EDITION)
Isotope Watches

Housing this technical gem is a superbly crafted 40mm stainless steel case, whose polished and brushed finishes provide a substantial yet wearable presence on the wrist. The case design features distinctive downturned lugs that reinforce the watch’s distinctive personality and ensures a comfortable, secure fit. Powering the display is the Swiss La Joux-Perret G101 Soigné movement, which has a power reserve of 68 hours. This choice of caliber provides proven performance and easily accessible serviceability, ensuring the watch is built not just for admiration, but for a lifetime of reliable wear. The watch is presented on a high-quality black leather strap, completing its coherent and sophisticated aesthetic.

Isotope delivers a masterpiece of independent spirit

With the OVNI Jumping Hour Founder’s Edition, Isotope has solidified its status as a visionary force in modern watchmaking. It is a timepiece for the connoisseur who respects narrative depth, technical charm, and unapologetic originality over standard status symbols. This watch is a bold declaration of independent horological excellence and unwavering artistry.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

