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Hamilton’s smallest-ever mechanical movement powers its most compact new watch

The American Classic Cushion revives a 1926 Art Deco design in a rare, historically accurate sizing.

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Watch, Hands, Dial
Hamilton

Hamilton has revived its American Classic Cushion collection, bringing back a design that debuted a century ago with the Cushion Plain and Cushion Engraved models of 1926.

The six-watch lineup comes in 30mm and 34mm sizes, including steel and yellow-gold-tone PVD cases, with finishes ranging from sandblasted textures to enamel-style and sunray dials. One of the 34mm models even comes with a fully engraved case; it’s an unusual detail at any price point nowadays, and it’s a stunning way to show that Hamilton isn’t messing around with this revival.

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Here’s even more evidence of them committing to the bit: making watches this small work required Hamilton to build an entirely new movement. Inside is the H-42, a hand-wound caliber based on the ETA 7001, itself descended from the Peseux 7001 introduced in the 1970s.

It’s now Hamilton’s smallest manual-wind movement in its modern, Swiss-made lineup, and the brand spent three years developing it, since no existing mechanical movement could fit cleanly inside a case this compact. (Vintage Hamilton did make smaller movements decades ago, back when the brand built its own calibers domestically, but nothing like it currently exists in Hamilton’s active catalog.)

Hamilton also updated the H-42 with a new balance spring for better resistance to magnetic fields and stretched the power reserve to 57 hours.

Small mechanical watches just aren’t easy to make

Watch, Dial, Hands
Hamilton

There’s a reason most small dress watches run on quartz. Fitting a genuine mechanical movement, balance wheel, mainspring, gear train and all, into a case this compact is a serious engineering constraint, not just a design preference.

That’s also why so many brands just default to quartz once a watch drops below a certain size. Hamilton’s own three-year development timeline for the H-42 is a pretty direct admission of how hard that problem actually is.

That makes the American Classic Cushion a different, more interesting release than a typical heritage reissue. Plenty of brands bring back a vintage silhouette at a size better suited to modern tastes, often scaling it up well past the original dimensions.

Hamilton went the other way, matching the original 1920s proportions and then building the movement needed to make that size work as a real mechanical watch rather than a quartz-powered stand-in. It’s a smaller bet than a flagship chronograph, but it’s also a seriously cool one.

Where to buy it

The Hamilton American Classic Cushion collection is available now, priced from $995 to $1,095.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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