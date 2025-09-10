 Skip to main content
FILA and J-FROST elevate a classic with the Original Tennis Lux

FILA and J-FROST reimagine the white sneaker with edge

Although FILA’s webstore is currently on pause, the global fashion brand is still fast at work. In a collaboration with the visionary J-FROST, the duo has unveiled a revamped design for the classic Original Tennis Lux sneaker. A timeless and heritage sneaker, the Original Tennis Lux is an example of what the ultimate white sneaker should be. In this partnership, FILA’s heritage design combines with J-FROST’s signature clean aesthetic to create a statement shoe that speaks volumes with its contemporary and modern design. While the revamped sneaker delivers a crisp white base, its added details and features give it the perfect amount of edge to offer users a cutting-edge version of a timeless shoe every man should have in their wardrobe. 

J-FROST brings a street-style touch to FILA’s heritage white sneaker

Unveiled with a stunning campaign starring Sopranos and Gravesend cast members William DeMeo, Vincent Curatola, Dan Grimaldi, and Oksana Lada, the newest Original Tennis Lux is ready for the spotlight. Built with a full-grain premium leather and elevated with a branded translucent icy outsole, the Original Tennis Lux is a sharp white sneaker that can easily outlast the trends. J-FROST’s branding can be found along the heel and tongue, acting as the sole contrasting detail of the otherwise monochrome white design. A sleek FILA wordmark appears in an embossed detail along the sole on the lateral side. Each pair comes with three distinct lace options, with each containing J-FROST’s signature hidden message. The FILA x J-FROST Original Tennis Lux sneaker will arrive at J-FROST’s webstore on September 12th at 10 AM ET for a retail price of $120. 

