CLOT and adidas update the Superstar with patchwork and ripple soles

Known for their unique and statement collaborations, CLOT by Edison Chen and Adidas are reuniting for another stellar partnership that’s set to remix the Superstar. Over the years, CLOT and Adidas have tackled many of the athletic company’s iconic silhouettes, including the Superstar sneaker. While they’ve taken on the sneaker before, this new iteration of the Superstar brings a more texturized look that’ll be a perfect addition for your fall footwear rotation. Just earlier this month, the pair introduced their espadrille version of the Stan Smith sneaker, and now the duo is focusing on the fall for their newest hit. While keeping with the Superstar’s recognizable silhouette, the many additions and new details make the sneaker feel fresh yet nostalgic.

CLOT and Adidas’ patched up Superstar sneaker

With a new statement patchwork design, the latest Superstar brings together houndstooth, corduroy, and suede printed textures to the shoe’s uppers. With hints of forest green, orange, off-white, and brown tones, the sneaker dons the perfect autumnal color palette. Gold CLOT branding is also added along the sneaker’s lateral side and heel. The sole unit dons a decorative stitching and a ripple sole finish. The sneaker’s patched look is complemented by the addition of brown laces with stitching, which adds another element of print. While neither CLOT nor Adidas has revealed an official release date or retail price, future shoppers should expect it to land in late 2025. Known for their elaborate and elevated collaborations, this new statement collaborative Superstar sneaker will undoubtedly become a fall fan-favorite.