Chili’s and Tecovas partner on limited-edition Texas-style boots

Tecovas and Chili's unite for an interesting collaboration

pair of tecovas boots on booth
Tecovas / Tecovas

While the footwear world has seen its fair share of wild collaborations, from car brands and coffee companies, there hasn’t been any quite as unique as the latest Tecovas collaboration. Along with Chili’s, Tecovas is bringing authentic Texas style to the masses with a new pair of cowboy boots inspired by everyone’s favorite seating arrangement: the booth. Nicknamed “Booth Boots,” the latest limited-edition design is inspired by the classic red booths at Chili’s and features a generous dose of their signature spice. Including Tecovas’ quality details and craftsmanship, this unique partnership is a mouth-watering delight for fans of the franchise and Western wear. Apart from being inspired by Chili’s red booths, the boots are made with a special material that’ll undoubtedly give you plenty to talk about while you enjoy your next Triple Dipper. 

Chili’s and Tecovas meet for a real Texas feast

close up on red tecovas boots
Tecovas / Tecovas

Not only is a Chili’s x Tecovas collaboration a wild partnership as it is, the collaborative boot takes it to the next level in terms of design. Made from authentic Chili’s booths, the collaboration extends beyond just co-branding. Modeled after Tecovas’ Garrett boot, the design comes in the signature fiery red with the traditional Western-inspired ornate embroidery. This snip-toe cowboy boot also includes pull-tab overlays, as well as an embroidered chili pepper stitched onto the design. Along with the boot arriving for men’s and women’s sizing, the collaboration includes a matching Booth Belt that completes the entire look. The boot is set to release in limited quantities on July 29th via Tecovas’ website for $345, while the Booth Belt will retail for $75. Along with the special release, Tecovas and Chili’s have planned surprises for select Tecovas locations starting on August 2.

