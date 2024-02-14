 Skip to main content
Burberry jackets (including trench coats) are up to $800 off today

Victoria Garcia
By
Burberry Kensington
Burberry

A man’s jacket has the ability to make or break an outfit. That’s why it is important to fill your closet with jacket and coat options that not only show off your style, but enhance your ensemble. Burberry is the perfect brand to help you add luxurious pieces to your wardrobe. They even made our list of the 10 best suit brands for men due to the their timeless and refined style.

You can now buy Burberry jackets at a discounted price at Gilt for a limited time. This sale includes jackets for every type of guy and gives you the opportunity to save up to $800. Click the button below to browse the Burberry coats on sale and find one that suits your style.

What you should buy during the Burberry sale

One type of coat you should definitely be adding to your closet is a trench coat. Luckily for you, this sale features a few trench coat options for you to try out. Shop the Mid-Length Chelsea Trench Coat for $1,759, the Waterloo Trench Coat for $1,600, the Short Trench Coat for $1,000 or the Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat for $2,000. One of Burberry’s trench coats even made our list of the best trench coats for men.

There are some more casual options available during this sale such as the Wool-Blend Jacket for $800, the Leather Sleeve Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket for $1,488 and the Check Wool-Blend Jacket for $1,400. More traditional coats include the Reversible Wool-Blend Coat for $1,265, the Wool & Cashmere Blend Military Coat for $1,527, the Britton Coat for $1,700 or the Panelled Gabardine Car Coat for $1,500. No matter what jacket you choose, it is ideal to have matching accessories. Check out our list of the best luxury wallet and card holder options for men where you will find a matching Burberry leather accessory.

Burberry is one of the most recognized names in the fashion world and that’s why they are always a great choice when it is time to start shopping. Don’t let this sale go buy without purchasing a new coat or jacket because you have a limited opportunity to get up to $800 off stylish and luxurious Burberry coats on the Gilt website.

