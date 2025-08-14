Bold, cultural, and crafted: Reebok’s latest Chukwu ABUO footwear drops

Fresh off their first collaboration in February, Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe have partnered up for the sequel to their Reebok x Chukwu collection that’s even bolder and more inspiring than the last. For this second installment, named “ABUO,” Nwigwe has used their storytelling talent to create a new silhouette that honors past and present generations. “ABUO,” which means “two” in the Nigerian Igbo language, arrives with a complete collection that includes a new sneaker, sweatpants, and hoodie for the whole family. Like the previous collaboration, this silhouette utilizes texturized details and sleek colorways to present a versatile sneaker option that carries plenty of history and heritage behind it.

Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe unite for their second collection

Donning an oversized and puffed-up silhouette, the newest silhouette takes the form of the Reebok BB 4000 II sneaker. Crafted with a mixed-material upper that contains hairy suede, nubuck leather, and textile. Curved overlays that add motion to the design are placed throughout to break up the textured material. A lace toggle closure, custom molded heel logo, gum outsole, and a co-branded sock liner also accent the sneaker. Apart from adult sizing, the Chukwu ABUO sneaker comes in junior, children’s, and infant sizing. Available in two colorways, Mint and Chalk, the sneaker will be available via Reebok starting on August 22. Also available on this date is the collection’s full-zip hoodie and sweatpants. The sneakers will retail for $130 in adult sizing. A second part to their collaboration, this new Reebok BB 4000 II sneaker is versatile in style and even fuller in heritage and meaning.