 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Bold, cultural, and crafted: Reebok’s latest Chukwu ABUO footwear drops

Reebok, Tobe Nwigwe reunite for second collaboration

By
reebok x tobe sneakers
Reebok

Fresh off their first collaboration in February, Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe have partnered up for the sequel to their Reebok x Chukwu collection that’s even bolder and more inspiring than the last. For this second installment, named “ABUO,” Nwigwe has used their storytelling talent to create a new silhouette that honors past and present generations. “ABUO,” which means “two” in the Nigerian Igbo language, arrives with a complete collection that includes a new sneaker, sweatpants, and hoodie for the whole family. Like the previous collaboration, this silhouette utilizes texturized details and sleek colorways to present a versatile sneaker option that carries plenty of history and heritage behind it. 

Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe unite for their second collection

reebok x tobe sneaker
Reebok

Donning an oversized and puffed-up silhouette, the newest silhouette takes the form of the Reebok BB 4000 II sneaker. Crafted with a mixed-material upper that contains hairy suede, nubuck leather, and textile. Curved overlays that add motion to the design are placed throughout to break up the textured material. A lace toggle closure, custom molded heel logo, gum outsole, and a co-branded sock liner also accent the sneaker. Apart from adult sizing, the Chukwu ABUO sneaker comes in junior, children’s, and infant sizing. Available in two colorways, Mint and Chalk, the sneaker will be available via Reebok starting on August 22. Also available on this date is the collection’s full-zip hoodie and sweatpants. The sneakers will retail for $130 in adult sizing. A second part to their collaboration, this new Reebok BB 4000 II sneaker is versatile in style and even fuller in heritage and meaning. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Nike x Levi’s collab just dropped sleek new denim sneakers
Nike and Levi's reveal their newest denim sneakers
nike blue denim sneakers levi's

When Nike and Levi’s join forces, you know you are going to be treated to a flurry of high-quality and highly stylish denim designs, and their newest collaboration is no exception. Along with a matching apparel collection, Nike and Levi’s have officially announced their latest footwear releases that bring the luxury and casualness of denim to your favorite Nike sneaker. While the denim material certainly takes center stage, the overall design of the three new sneakers brings a deconstructed touch to the shoe, making it more modern and edgy than before. Arriving in three new colorways, this sneaker collaboration, previously teased in May, is now set to hit stores. Although denim sneakers are no new trend, this collaborative design is certainly one to keep your eye on this summer season. 

Levi’s and Nike take on the Air Max 95

Read more
The sneaker-loafer is fashion’s most divisive shoe — and it’s not going anywhere
The story of the sneaker-loafer trend
silver New Balance loafer shoes on blue background

First thought to be an obscure trend of 2024, the sneaker-loafer hybrid trend is rounding out to be one of the most divisive footwear trends of 2025. Like many of the newer designs, this hybrid trend boasts the ability to look sophisticated while offering all of the comfort features of a typical sneaker. Designed to be a practical dressy everyday shoe, the sneaker-loafer trend sounded like the ideal balance. 

However, much of the controversy comes from the shoe's unique look, which often utilizes the top of a loafer with the outsole of a sneaker. As part of fashion’s growing “ugly shoe” trend, which also brought us the “dad shoe,” this design is crafted to stand out from the others on the shelves. A bulkier version of a dressy loafer, this silhouette has captured eyes for its one-of-a-kind look. And while many are still debating whether the trend deserves longevity, brands are already planning how to take this trend on with their stylish touch. 

Read more
Reebok’s newest performance sneaker is the next step in footwear tech
Reebok releases new running sneaker
reebok sneakers on the street

While many of Reebok’s recent releases have focused on its revitalized golf collection, the brand is still looking for ways to outdo itself in its running options. In a new release, Reebok announced the release of their newest tech-forward sneaker that takes their award-winning FloatZig series into a league of its own. Lauded for its premier comfort features and modern footwear technology, the FloatZig sneaker is a must-have for any runner. The brand is taking that same technology even further with the FloatZig 2, which looks to modernize the model even more. With a white and blue color combination, the newest sneaker is just another step forward for the brand, which has recently looked to further combine style with practicality and functionality. 

Get ready to run with Reebok’s new FloatZig 2

Read more