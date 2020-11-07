The Best Black Friday G-Shock Deals to Shop Now

Is it ever too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals? We certainly think not, and that’s why we’re here to get you prepped in advance to shop for deals on the best men’s watches for Black Friday. We’ll go in-depth and even a step further though, as we’ve got the scoop on the best Black Friday G-Shock deals to check out now.

G-Shock watches from Casio are the stuff of legend, renowned for their durability, toughness, outdoor-ready nature, and rugged good looks, all at once. The even better news is that, yes, there are plenty of Black Friday G-Shock deals to shop now. To get you started, we’ve gone ahead and curated a few choice picks (look for updates leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, too).

In fact, there’s nothing like tracking down a great deal and securing said deal just in the nick of time, and that goes for categories like the best backpacks as well as the best watches. Use this time to outfit yourself accordingly, and reap the rewards.

When the *time* comes to snag a new watch, you only want the best of the best, so go right ahead and score yourself a great deal on a G-Shock watch. Affordability, functionality, and tough style? That’s a winning combination, and there’s no better way to shop for that than during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday G-Shock Deals

There are scores of great deals on G-Shock watches up for grabs, all focused on durable, tough watches at a range of accessible prices. If you handle your shopping accordingly and track down a great deal, you can even save up enough dough to buy at least one more G-Shock watch, too. That’s the kind of quality sales hack that can’t be topped, in our opinion.

Here are a few of our favorites, including the renowned Mudman line and a seriously cool camo dial watch with sharp black accents. Well-done, G-Shock, well-done indeed.

Casio G-Shock Master of G Mudmaster Carbon Core Guard Quad Sensor Connected Watch — $307, was $350

— was $350 G-Shock CG-1000 Watch — $250, was $320

— was $320 G-Shock Mudman Compass G9300 Watch — $155, was $200

— was $200 G-Shock GA140-1A1 Watch — $79, was $99

— was $99 Casio G-Shock Digital Black Ion-Plated Metal Bezel Camo Dial Watch — $157, was $205

How to Choose a Watch During Black Friday

Choosing a watch during Black Friday is a special art. Keep in mind that you neither want to go too outrageously expensive or too cheap when on the hunt for a new watch, so watch deals from G-Shock are an excellent bet to deliver some serious bang for your buck. Now is the time to take advantage of merchants like Amazon, which just so happens to be well-stocked with plenty of G-Shock watches.

Besides affordability, the right type of design is a critical consideration when it comes to choosing a watch during Black Friday. If your adventurous pursuits involve anything from triathlons to diving, you’re going to want an easily readable watch with multiple stopwatch functionalities; luckily, this is something G-Shock excels at crafting. If you want an all-day watch fit for tactical pursuits, G-Shock is also the way to go.

The brand’s watches are adventure-minded and performance-focused, making them more casual and ultimately not quite suited for wearing with, say, tailoring, but there’s no doubt that they’re some of the most functional timepieces on the market. If that sounds like something that’ll come in handy this season, go right ahead and shop for a G-Shock watch on Black Friday.

Where to Find the Best G-Shock Sales

If you want a one-stop shop for all your watch buying needs, it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon Fashion. In fact, they just might take the cake when it comes to stocking and selling a wide variety of G-Shock watches, especially at stellar deals for Black Friday.

G-Shock is also offering a great deal at the moment: Free shipping on any purchase over $99.

It’s hard to go wrong with the brand itself or with a merchant like Amazon, what with its deep roots across an entire product category. The crucial part of it all is starting off your shopping the right way; by scoring a great deal nice and early on a G-Shock watch.

