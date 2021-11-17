The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday watch deals are here and it’s time to shop for the best prices of the year on excellent wrist accessories from Amazon and Walmart. Check out what retailers have ticking and make sure you don’t wait before you start clicking because these will likely sell out soon.

Best Black Friday watch deals 2021

Casio Men's Black Dive-Style Sport Watch

Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Bulova Men's Two-Tone Chronograph Black Dial Bracelet Watch

Casio Men’s Black Dive-Style Sport Watch — $43, was $70

Why Buy:

Studded bezel that combines with a 46-millimeter case to create a stocky timepiece that declares an active wearer

Watchband made from rugged black resin that’s connected by a hefty buckle clasp

Water-resistant up to 220 meters (660 feet)

Adaptable to a day at work that transitions to any sport, especially those involving water

Inspired by the sea (and featuring a marlin on its face) and set off by a glossy silver, stainless steel case and clasp, this piece offers a classic one-two pop.

White, luminous indices (marking hours in places of numerals) align with bright white and silver-bordered hour and minute hands and a red, spear-tipped seconds hand, reminiscent of spiking aquatic game. A surrounding black stainless steel bezel offers Arabic numerals and dot indices aligned with each 10-minute segment and a one-way rotation to make timing easy. Silver cogs surrounding the bezel distinguish this Casio from the workaday to add an industrial edge to the sporty feel. A subtle yet straightforward date displays the numerical day aligned at the three o’clock hash.

Casio makes sturdy work and the dive-style watch is no exception, offering quartz-timekeeping and a battery life of approximately three years. Casio was one of the earliest manufacturers of quartz watches, so it’s no wonder that the dive-style watch shows off a classic allure of a tactical watch.

Casio Men’s ‘G-Shock’ Quartz Resin Sport Watch — $53, was $70

Why Buy:

One of the best cost-effective, stylish, and stout watches on the market today

Shock resistant (hence the name) to being in motion, whether shaken, knocked, or more.

Water-resistant up to 200 meters (656 feet)

Features several timekeeping functions, including a stopwatch, repeatable timer, and more

Talk about multi-use. Casio’s G-Shock line is a rugged, digital watch that’ll put up with wear from city life as well as the many bumps along outdoor trails. The G-Shock comes from the well-respected, old-school Japanese brand Casio and is made right here in the USA.

Casio has been manufacturing timeless timepieces that work with a variety of settings and with a multitude of fashion ensembles since 1974. The company sports unmatched attention to durable protection from a company recognized for high-quality construction and an unexpected robust innovation for such a pragmatic lifestyle configuration.

The G-Shock fits an active lifestyle. Whether bumped against a subway post, bounced during strenuous walking/running, or whipped about during a tennis match, the watch is built to be subjected to stringent and constant motion. This durability is reflected in a sizable 48.5-by-43 millimeters round and 14.7 millimeters thick.

In the depths or in the dark, the watch features an electro-luminescent backlight with an afterglow that will stay bright for a few seconds after activating. The Casio G-Shock also features timekeeping for sports and for function with a 1/100 second stopwatch, a countdown alarm to tick down to the end of an event, an auto-repeat function for this timer, a daily alarm, and an hourly time signal. The digital numbers can be kept in 12- or 24-hour formats and its auto calendar is able to be pre-programmed through the year 2039.

The battery life on this baby is up to two years, with a quartz accuracy of close to 15 seconds per month. This makes the G-Shock one of The Manual’s best Casio watches for men.

Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch — $127, was $150

Why Buy:

A slim fit with a monochromatic bracelet and face juxtaposed by indices, hour, minute, and second hands.

22-millimeter band width with a variety of colors, materials, and link designs to choose from

Matching black, blue, gray, green red, rose, and more dial options.

Water-resistant up to 50 meters/165 feet

These timepieces show off some of the best in simple yet sharp men’s style. Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer whose luxury accessories feature a name that describes an innate glamour and an unfailing eye for timeless fashion. The ​​Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is no exception.

Styled in New York City, the Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Steel Quartz fits urban, office life just as snugly as jet-setting adventures. Be it on rushing through an airport, strolling through metropolitan streets, or striding along sandy beaches, this watch will fit in with its luxury aesthetic splashed with modern, trendy touches.

The Slim Runway features a 44-millimeter round, stainless steel case and a stainless steel bracelet with deployant closure and only one knob to move the time backward and forward, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass protecting the watch face, and quartz time movement displayed by three hands.

Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is one of our best men’s watches under $200.

Bulova Men’s Two-Tone Chronograph Black Dial Bracelet Watch — $139, was $335

Why Buy:

White-striped, gold hour, minute, and seconds hands pronounced over a black face keeping pace around white-hashed minutes and gold, five-minute marks

A glitzy combination of charcoal, gold, and silver across the watch face, buttons, and bracelet

The Bulova name and tuning fork logo appear at the third hour, recalling the company’s horological innovations

A quad-faced, intricate watch face that includes two second-measuring stopwatches and one hour-keeper

Looking for a dash of flash on your limbs? Bulova Men’s Two-Tone Chronograph Black Dial Bracelet Watch adds the bling, allowing you to stand out from the standard and the utilitarian. And this silver-braceleted/gold-studded two-tone chronograph is no exception. The watch has the look of a watch that might be one of the best men’s watches under the $1,000 price range, but at under $200, it’s an incredible deal.

The dual tones begin with a steel case set off by a gold-colored watch crown and adjoining stopwatch buttons leaning out from above and below. These align to three round subcircles in the face, creating a classy complex within the pinstripes on the inside of the face’s indices. A subdued numbered date is set at the fourth hour.

Housing this elaborate face is scratch-resistant mineral crystal and 44-millimeter stainless steel case. The two-tone stainless steel bracelet is adjustable with a foldover clasp. And the piece is water-resistant up to 30 meters (98 feet). The watch’s Japanese quartz movement with analog display recalls the importance of precision and technology to Bulova. In 1927, for example, the founder set up a New York City skyscraper observatory to determine precise universal time.

