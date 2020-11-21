The Best Black Friday Sunglasses Sales for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This season we’re seeing so many great Black Friday deals across many fashion categories including accessories. One we’re seeing amazing deals on, in particular, are sunglasses. A staple accessory that also serves functionality on those summer days is seeing discounts up to 70%! From classic aviator frames to high fashion statement sunnies, retailers and brands are both making it even more accessible to stock up on some good eyewear this sale season.

Below we show you the best deals and how to shop them (some already available to show now!) this Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday.

Best Black Friday Sunglasses Deals

How to Choose Sunglasses During Black Friday

Sales, in general, are overwhelming — we know, that’s why we’re here to help. It may be tempting to click “add to cart” on every pair of sunnies you think you’ll look cool in but not too fast! The best way to choose sunglasses that are best for you is to consider your face shape. to only do sunglasses protect you from the sun’s UV rays but they’re also a fashion piece and you want to look your best.

In order to find the best frame to fit your face, you must first think proportionally. If you are someone who has more round features, a frame that is more angular and squared will fit your face a lot better, whereas if you have sharp features a rounder frame may be more fitting to soften the profile.

When looking at the actual lenses of sunglasses you definitely want to find a pair that’s not only fashionable but functional and will protect your eyes. Lenses with both UVA and UVB protection will protect your eyes from harmful sun damages. It’ll also help with minimizing crow’s feet from less squinting. Another great feature to look for when purchasing sunnies are those that are polarized. Polarized sunglasses help by removing glare, increasing contrast, and clearing sight with color perception.

Where to Find the Best Sunglasses Sales

<strong>Sunglass Hut</strong>: The online Sunglasses Haven will be offering select frames for 50% off including designer brands.

<strong>Belk.com</strong>: Black Friday sales are already on their way on Belk.com, with up to 75% off on select styles from Ray-Ban and Oakley.

<strong>Asos</strong>: Up to 70% off on select trendy styles with an extra 15% off already sale sunnies with code: SAVEMORE for. both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

<strong>Target</strong>: Running a tiered Black Friday, with different product categories getting discounts throughout November. So keep an eye out here — Target has great styles both for sports and everyday wear from IRONMAN to Goodfellow and Co.

<strong>Express</strong>: Express has a wide variety of sunglass options and is offering 50% off them all plus free shipping!

<strong>Oakley[</strong>/cc-link]: Oakley is gearing up for their Black Friday sale, unlike most brands this year, they’re still holding out on deal details, but sign up for their newsletter because you won’t want to miss this one!</p> <p>[cc-link url="https://www.michaelkors.com/men/accessories/sunglasses/_/N-286v?" merchant="5c941b78bad856002f158213" type="textlink" title="Michael Kors"]<strong>Michael Kors</strong>: Michael Kors is offering 25% off full-price styles and 60% off styles already on sale.

<strong>Amazon Fashion</strong>: Don’t feel like waiting to shop Oakley sunnies? Shop some of the brands best styles on Amazon now for 60% off.

<strong>Farfetch</strong>: Although it’s not Black Friday just yet, the online retailer is offering up to 50% off select styles from high fashion brands like Salvatore Ferragamo

