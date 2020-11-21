  1. Fashion & Style
The Best Black Friday Sunglasses Sales for Men in 2020

By

This season we’re seeing so many great Black Friday deals across many fashion categories including accessories. One we’re seeing amazing deals on, in particular, are sunglasses. A staple accessory that also serves functionality on those summer days is seeing discounts up to 70%! From classic aviator frames to high fashion statement sunnies, retailers and brands are both making it even more accessible to stock up on some good eyewear this sale season.

Below we show you the best deals and how to shop them (some already available to show now!) this Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday.

Best Black Friday Sunglasses Deals 
Salvatore Ferragamo Acetate Sunglasses

$158 $225
These anti-UV sunglasses from Salvatore Ferragamo radiates a sporty look thanks to its acetate frame, which would be the perfect eyewear to complete your desired look.
Buy Now
Under Armour Men's Core 2.0 Sunglasses Shield

$60 $105
Flexible and durable, these sharp sunglasses feature ArmourSight lens technology for improved peripheral vision and airflow technology for maximum relief and breathability.
Buy at Amazon
SALT Mundro 54mm Flat Top Polarized Sunglasses

$264 $440
Not only do these classic sunglasses from SALT offer UV protection, but it also delivers style and clarity with its flat-top frames and polarized CR-39 lenses, respectively.
Buy at Nordstrom
Versace Men's VE2199

$146 $310
Never sacrifice practicality with the classy Versace VE2199 as it offers UV protection while providing comfort to the wearer.
Buy at Amazon
Tom Ford Mens Henri Tortoise UV Protection Round Sunglasses

$121 $218
Tom Ford's round sunglasses offer UV protection, preventing eye damage so you can relax or engage in outdoor activities under the sun.
Buy at Walmart
Nike Windshield Mirrored Sunglasses

$115 $169
An ultra-lightweight sunglasses, it includes a wrap-around, one-piece shield lens for a wider field of vision while ensuring comfort when moving.
Buy Now
Nike Revere Sunglasses’

$74 $109
The Nike Revere Sunglasses presents a sleek, modern design that accentuates your look while ensuring maximum comfort.
Buy Now
Calvin Klein Navy Cat Eye Sunglasses

$34 $451
With the frames manufactured from acetate, this durable, street-style eyewear is soft to the touch and can complement your casual outfit.
Buy at Walmart
Ray-Ban RB4147 Sunglasses

$84 $168
Dare to walk out of your house wearing these bold RB4147 sunglasses, featuring large, rounded square frames that deliver UV protection without sacrificing style.
Buy Now
Oakley Men's Oo9236 Valve Sunglasses

$90 $196
Go out in style with Oakley's Men's Valve Sunglasses, which comes with prescription-ready lenses and lightweight, durable frames to guarantee maximum comfort for all-day use.
Buy at Amazon
Versace Men's VE2174 Sunglasses

$145 $193
Keeping up with the latest fashion trends? Put on the luxurious Versace VE2174 Sunglasses to make everyone's heads turn in awe.
Buy at Amazon
Costa Del Mar Reefton Blue Mirror 580P Rectangular Sunglasses

$127 $197
Costa Del Mar's scratch-resistant sunglasses boast superior clarity while protecting your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays.
Buy at Walmart
Satin Color-Pop Aviator Sunglasses

$101 $169
Featuring color-pop accents and a pilot-style design, These timeless aviator sunglasses come with tinted lenses, offering you protection from UVA and UVB rays.
Buy Now
Persol Mens Sunglasses (PO2747) Acetate

$135 $292
Captivatingly designed, Persol's sunglasses include photochromic, glass lenses enclosed in plastic frames, offering 100% protection from both UVA and UVB rays.
Buy at Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Classic Sunglasses

$74 $147
Stay cool with Ray-Ban's Justin sunglasses, designed to keep abreast of current fashion trends and to deliver enhanced clarity while offering eye strain protection.
Buy Now

How to Choose Sunglasses During Black Friday 

Sales, in general, are overwhelming — we know, that’s why we’re here to help. It may be tempting to click “add to cart” on every pair of sunnies you think you’ll look cool in but not too fast! The best way to choose sunglasses that are best for you is to consider your face shape. to only do sunglasses protect you from the sun’s UV rays but they’re also a fashion piece and you want to look your best.

In order to find the best frame to fit your face, you must first think proportionally. If you are someone who has more round features, a frame that is more angular and squared will fit your face a lot better, whereas if you have sharp features a rounder frame may be more fitting to soften the profile.

When looking at the actual lenses of sunglasses you definitely want to find a pair that’s not only fashionable but functional and will protect your eyes. Lenses with both UVA and UVB protection will protect your eyes from harmful sun damages. It’ll also help with minimizing crow’s feet from less squinting. Another great feature to look for when purchasing sunnies are those that are polarized. Polarized sunglasses help by removing glare, increasing contrast, and clearing sight with color perception.

Where to Find the Best Sunglasses Sales 

<strong>Sunglass Hut</strong>: The online Sunglasses Haven will be offering select frames for 50% off including designer brands.

<strong>Belk.com</strong>: Black Friday sales are already on their way on Belk.com, with up to 75% off on select styles from Ray-Ban and Oakley.

<strong>Asos</strong>: Up to 70% off on select trendy styles with an extra 15% off already sale sunnies with code: SAVEMORE for. both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

<strong>Target</strong>: Running a tiered Black Friday, with different product categories getting discounts throughout November. So keep an eye out here — Target has great styles both for sports and everyday wear from IRONMAN to Goodfellow and Co.

<strong>Express</strong>: Express has a wide variety of sunglass options and is offering 50% off them all plus free shipping!

<strong>Oakley[</strong>/cc-link]: Oakley is gearing up for their Black Friday sale, unlike most brands this year, they’re still holding out on deal details, but sign up for their newsletter because you won’t want to miss this one!</p> <p>[cc-link url="https://www.michaelkors.com/men/accessories/sunglasses/_/N-286v?" merchant="5c941b78bad856002f158213" type="textlink" title="Michael Kors"]<strong>Michael Kors</strong>: Michael Kors is offering 25% off full-price styles and 60% off styles already on sale.

<strong>Amazon Fashion</strong>: Don’t feel like waiting to shop Oakley sunnies? Shop some of the brands best styles on Amazon now for 60% off.

<strong>Farfetch</strong>: Although it’s not Black Friday just yet, the online retailer is offering up to 50% off select styles from high fashion brands like Salvatore Ferragamo

