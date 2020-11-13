  1. Fashion & Style
The Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals for 2020: Nike and Adidas

By

If you’re anything like us, you’ve got your eyes peeled for the best Black Friday deals out there already. With so many great discounts coming up on the horizon, it’s more critical than ever that you take stock of what you need and want this season, especially seeing as there are going to be prime steals to be had.

To get right down to it, the best Black Friday sneaker deals should run the gamut from upstart brands to tried-and-true wardrobe staples. Simply put, there’s never been a better time to pick up some of the best sneakers for cheap than on Black Friday. Let’s make it easy on you: Scroll through the best shoes for men below to check out where to shop Black Friday sneaker deals, when to shop ’em (the sooner, the better), and how to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to finding your new favorite sneakers.

Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals
Axelion Perf Wide Men's Training Shoes

$55 $75
Looking for comfortable every day shoes? These modern style shoes are breathable and will support your feet for the long run.
Buy at Puma
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes

$126 $180
This high performance shoe has a snug sock like fit. It'll match with anything on your wardrobe and its built to last.
Buy at Adidas
Nike Renew Run

$80 $90
These running shoes (available in extra wide) are designed to support you on-the-go. Whether that's running errands or running in the morning.
Buy at Nike
George Men's Kristoff Fashion Sneaker

$20 $25
Complete your daily casual look with these simple gray sneakers by George. The memory insoles keep your feet comfy so that you can wear these shoes all-day without a problem.
Buy at Walmart
PUMA Men's Ferrari Roma Sneaker

$53 $75
Ferrari fans, rejoice! The striking Ferrari Roma sneaker has a padded tongue and orthopedic arch supports for a comfy and stress-free stroll in the streets.
Buy at Amazon
PUMA Men's Smash V2 Sneaker

$45 $55
Conquer the streets in style with the Smash V2 sneaker to add a dash of passionate red to your casual look.
Buy at Amazon
Fila Men's F-13v Lea/syn Fashion Sneakers

$39 $60
Combining contemporary design with functionality, the timeless F-13v Lea/syn Fashion Sneakers has rubber outsoles for grip and a leather upper for lateral support.
Buy at Amazon
CAMEL Men's Running Sport Shoes

$32 $60
Sure, some sneakers look pretty on your feet but can they keep with your daily activity? If not, then these athletic sneakers by Camel are worth considering. These mesh shoes are breathable and comfy.
Buy at Walmart
Skechers Men's Energy Afterburn Lace-Up Sneaker

$52 $55
Going to the gym? Pair up your athletic gear with the Afterburn lace-up sneaker as it offer a cushioned midsole for comfort and a padded heal for shock absorption.
Buy at Amazon
Nike Men's VTR Sneaker

$52 $70
The aesthetic VTR sneaker boasts an athletic-inspired, ultra lightweight design that promises long-lasting comfort to the wearer.
Buy at Amazon
Nike Men's Flight Legacy Casual Sneakers

$82 $88
Wear this lightweight, durable pair of sneaks if you want to give off a retro and 80s basketball feel during a game.
Buy at Amazon
Rocawear Men's Mojo Sneaker

$22 $40
Rule the urban court with these stylish high-top sneakers. With red, cream, and black colors along with faux leather meshing together, these shoes will definitely catch anyone's eyes.
Buy at Walmart
Adidas Men's Kaptur Sneaker

$64 $85
The Kaptur features a sleek, modern design complete with a well-crafted, comfy midsole that promises sock-like fit.
Buy at Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's Top Ten Sneaker

$58 $90
This classic pair features a leather and suede upper and a rubber sole for better traction during basketball games.
Buy at Amazon
British Knights Men's Quilts Fashion Sneaker

$40 $45
Love all things retro and classic? The quilt design of these sneakers have got you covered in that department. These white quilted sneakers will give your streetwear an extra punch.
Buy at Amazon
CAMVAVSR Men's Sneakers

$29 $40
You can wear these comfortable and breathable casual sneakers on your next run, climb, or adventure. These shoes are easy to slip-on and they are also suitable to pair it up with a smart casual fit.
Buy at Amazon
Adidas Men's Icon V Turf Sneaker

$52 $85
Have a quick softball or baseball session with friends? Put on this stylish pair of mesh-covered sneaks to ace your game.
Buy at Amazon
PUMA Pacer Next Excel Sneaker

$50 $70
Level up your streetwear with the Pacer Next Excel Sneaker, which has an air mesh upper for breathability and a TPU cage structure for heel support.
Buy at Amazon
Levi's Jeffrey Men's Hightop Fashion Sneakers

$40 $44
Put some edge and effort into your next weekend outfit along with these lace-up sneakers with a denim touch. You can easily pair these Levi's shoes with your favorite casual wear.
Buy at Amazon
Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker

$57 $65
The 70s style-inspired Grand Court features a well-crafted leather upper and rubber outsole to help you get on with your day-to-day tasks comfortably.
Buy at Amazon
Alpine Swiss Stefan Mens Retro Fashion Sneakers

$30 $75
Pull off a retro and casual look on the daily with these classic sneakers by Alpine Swiss. The padded collar and insole give comfort to any man who wears these shoes.
Buy at Walmart

How to Choose a Sneaker During Black Friday

The fine art of shopping for your new favorite sneakers is a tricky one indeed, and by that, we mean that you’ve got to be absolutely sure what you want as you enter the fray of the holiday shopping season. The best Black Friday sneaker deals offer up plenty of opportunities to do things the right way whether you need athletic sneakers, lifestyle sneakers, running sneakers, or a bit of all three, but finding the pair that works for you is going to be critical.

Lifestyle sneakers are great for casual situations aplenty these days, so look toward brands and retailers you know and can rely on (we’ve listed a few below). You can even pair your sneakers with a suit if you know how to style your suit with the right sneakers. And while it can be tempting to take advantage of the first deal you see, just know that you can “level up” when it comes to shopping for sneakers this season. By that, we mean that you can use your shopping know-how to score terrific discounts on sneakers from even top-tier brands like Nike and Adidas.

Outlets like Amazon Fashion are going to offer up deals across the board on everything from running sneakers to lifestyle sneakers, so if you have time to visit only one site (and we’re all pressed for time these days), then a major retailer with a history of quality is going to be the way to go.

In short: Determine what you want out of your sneakers, find the right retailer, and start adding those options to your cart.

Where to Shop the Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals

  • Allbirds: Beloved by world leaders like President Barack Obama and worn by just about anyone who wants a comfortable pair of sneakers, this a great brand to shop for Black Friday.
  • VANS: The venerable retailer knows a thing or two about making classic sneakers at great prices for all occasions (Black Friday included).
  • Nordstrom: You can find stylish sneakers aplenty at this well-stocked retailer, including both high-end and more accessible brands.
  • Mr. Porter: With sneakers running the gamut from Common Projects to exclusive collaborations and tried-and-true favorites, Mr. Porter is a standout sneaker outlet for Black Friday.
  • Puma: Puma toes the line between sporty styles and everyday favorites, and it helps that the retailer has experienced a major comeback in recent years.
  • Reebok: Whether you go with retro-style runners or high-tops or athletic sneakers, Reebok is sure to be stocked with Black Friday deals.
  • K-Swiss: You know K-Swiss for its iconic designs and recognizable silhouettes, and you might soon well know them for their Black Friday deals, too.
  • Thursday Boots Sneakers: The team behind Thursday Boots launched a line of premium sneakers earlier this year, and they’re every bit worth your time and hard-earned cash.
  • Amazon Fashion: The global retailer routinely stocks and sells stylish sneakers aplenty from some of the world’s most trusted brands, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled to see what they offer.
  • Nike: As Nike says, just do it … and in the case of shopping the best Black Friday sneaker deals, we’re of the mind to agree with the legendary footwear brand. Stay tuned for some of Nike’s best deals of the year.
  • Adidas: We’re all about getting the best Black Friday sneaker deals early and often, so it only makes sense that another athletic and lifestyle footwear giant would be in contention for your hard-earned dollars this season. The brand is also offering Adidas members early Black Friday access.
  • Florsheim: Get 25% off sitewide, including deals on casual and luxurious sneakers aplenty, with the code 2BCKF through November 28. Then, use the code 2CYBM to get 25% off sitewide on November 29 and 30.
  • Huckberry: One of our favorite online retailers will likely be offering up plenty of deals on some of the best men’s sneakers around, from high-tops to casual canvas low-tops.
  • Greats: The Brooklyn-based sneaker brand routinely offers up deals around the holidays (it just ran a Singles’ Day promo), so it’s very likely you’ll be able to pick up some premium sneakers at some seriously reliable prices during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

