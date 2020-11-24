Best Black Friday Kettlebell Deals 2020: Sales to Shop Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With many gyms and fitness clubs still closed or reclosing soon due to the increased surge of COVID cases across the country, working out at home is the new normal. For many people, it’s nearly impossible to recreate the type of exercise they can get on multiple machines at the gym at home, but kettlebells are a great way to add some weight training into your routine. Online retailers know shoppers are looking to stock up on at-home gym products this year more than in previous years, so expect plenty of early Black Friday deals on kettlebells this week.

Kettlebells are a core part of a complete home gym set up, but don’t forget about items including dumbbells and exercise bikes to get that weight-based and cardio training that will keep you looking fit and feeling great as we enter the holidays and new year.

Best Black Friday Kettlebell Deals

How to Choose Kettlebells During Black Friday

Kettlebells might look like just another set of weights, but they’re often so much more versatile, especially when it comes to arm workouts. Deciding on a set in a weight and style that aligns with your current fitness level and future fitness goals will help you get the most out of your purchase. Kettlebells are heavier than dumbells, which typically come in a set of two. You really only need one kettlebell to get a great workout in, but if you want to use kettlebells in multiple parts of your routine, investing in a few at different weights will really supercharge your workouts and strengthen different parts of your body.

Solid cast iron is definitely the preferred type of material for most kettlebells. The material means they’re built to last, have consistent weight throughout the body of the kettlebell, and they can take a beating if the kettlebell accidentally falls out of your grip during your workout. Some cast iron kettlebells are coated in neoprene to prevent damage to the floor in the event that this occurs. If you typically work out indoors, kettlebells coated in neoprene or rubber are probably your best bet.

Size matters when it comes to kettlebells. The heavier the weight, the larger the kettlebell is. Before you purchase a set of kettlebells, have an idea of what part of your workout you want to incorporate kettlebells into and what kind of weight you need to maximize results from that activity. If you’re looking to tone and burn fat, investing in a set of low weight dumbells can help you get those reps in. If you’re looking to build muscle, larger weights at fewer reps can help you get the pump you’re looking for.

Where to Find the Best Kettlebell Sales

Onnit : The fitness brand known for its superior supplements will be running a variety of Black Friday sales this year, one of which is 10% off all fitness equipment. They’ll also be offering 60% off doorbusters, but you’ll just have to wait and see if any kettlebells are included in those promotions.

The fitness brand known for its superior supplements will be running a variety of Black Friday sales this year, one of which is 10% off all fitness equipment. They’ll also be offering 60% off doorbusters, but you’ll just have to wait and see if any kettlebells are included in those promotions. Dick’s Sporting Goods : Dick’s is offering $20 off a purchase of $100 or more as a pre-Black Friday sale. Some of their kettlebells are also on sale as part of their Black Friday deals, including adjustable kettlebells. These are a great option for anyone with little storage for gym equipment, but still want to reap the benefits of having different weights at their disposal.

Dick’s is offering $20 off a purchase of $100 or more as a pre-Black Friday sale. Some of their kettlebells are also on sale as part of their Black Friday deals, including adjustable kettlebells. These are a great option for anyone with little storage for gym equipment, but still want to reap the benefits of having different weights at their disposal. Target : Target is celebrating Black Friday all month long, with new deals dropping every week. Stay tuned to see if the retailer’s fitness products are included in their Black Friday promotions this year.

Target is celebrating Black Friday all month long, with new deals dropping every week. Stay tuned to see if the retailer’s fitness products are included in their Black Friday promotions this year. Best Buy : Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday deals all week long with shoppers saving up to 40% off fitness equipment.

Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday deals all week long with shoppers saving up to 40% off fitness equipment. Amazon : The retail giant will certainly be slashing the prices on some of its fitness equipment for Black Friday, with some kettlebells already 5-15% off.

The retail giant will certainly be slashing the prices on some of its fitness equipment for Black Friday, with some kettlebells already 5-15% off. Walmart : Black Friday began early this year at Walmart, with the retailer offering up to 60% off fitness items like resistance bands, exercise, and kettlebells

Black Friday began early this year at Walmart, with the retailer offering up to 60% off fitness items like resistance bands, exercise, and kettlebells Sports Unlimited : The fitness retailer is taking 15% off any single item this week only. They have a great assortment of kettlebells in various weights that are included in the promotion.

Editors' Recommendations