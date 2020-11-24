  1. Fashion & Style
Best Black Friday Kettlebell Deals 2020: Sales to Shop Today

With many gyms and fitness clubs still closed or reclosing soon due to the increased surge of COVID cases across the country, working out at home is the new normal. For many people, it’s nearly impossible to recreate the type of exercise they can get on multiple machines at the gym at home, but kettlebells are a great way to add some weight training into your routine. Online retailers know shoppers are looking to stock up on at-home gym products this year more than in previous years, so expect plenty of early Black Friday deals on kettlebells this week.

Kettlebells are a core part of a complete home gym set up, but don’t forget about items including dumbbells and exercise bikes to get that weight-based and cardio training that will keep you looking fit and feeling great as we enter the holidays and new year.

Best Black Friday Kettlebell Deals
Marcy Hammertone Kettle Bells

$60 $80
Durably made of eco-friendly and rust-resistant cast iron, this kettlebell is made to endure and last for a lifetime of workouts
Buy at Amazon
SPRI Deluxe Vinyl Kettlebell

$61 $97
Do you want to level up your push-ups? Use this SPRI kettlebell as your anchor. It's stable, durable, and won't dent the floor. It's the right item to further tone your muscles.
Buy at Walmart
RitFit Fitness Kettlebell Weight with Plastic Shell

$25 $31
Get your workout fix at home with this RitFit kettlebell. You can adjust the weight from 10lbs to 25lbs depending on your needs. It's also made from plastic shell, which won't leave floor marks.
Buy at Amazon
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell with Handle

$38 $45
Workout safely and efficiently with this Bionic Body kettlebell with its heavy-duty and soft materials as well as its large handle for a superior grip.
Buy at Amazon
HDPE Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set

$60 $84
Why not have one kettlebell when you can have three in one set for your home exercises? Store it anywhere easily as well thanks to a base rack that comes with it.
Buy at Walmart
Meister Elite Portable Sand Kettlebell

$15 $17
Perform swings, squats, and more with this sandbag kettlebell. Despite its 20-pound weight, the handle's neoprene grip prevents straining. You can also bring this with you on short travels.
Buy at Amazon
Hyperwear Soft Kettlebell with Handle

$67 $79
Made with adjustable softbell weight plates, this versatile product gives you a chance to customize your workouts however you want.
Buy at Amazon
JUST4U Kettlebell Adjustable Portable Weight Grip

$31 $40
A kettlebell and dumbbell merged into one product? Yup, JUST4U has it. It has a rubber-coded kettle handle for a secure grip when you're doing weight exercises.
Buy at Amazon
JAXJOX KettlebellConnect™ 2.0

$199 $229
Unlike your typical kettlebells, this once can track down your progress with a state-of-the-art, AI-powered KettlebellConnect.
Buy at Best Buy
ELZXUN Kettlebell Set

$50 $60
Whether you're doing daily squats or HIIT, this 10-pound kettlebell is a reliable product. Comes with an ergonomic handle, you can lift and swing it with no problem.
Buy at Amazon
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell, 5lbs

$13 $15
If you're just starting and looking for the lightest kettlebell, opt for this 5-pound one. It's made from solid cast iron, so you know that it's long-lasting. Just be careful when slamming it!
Buy at Amazon
LifeSports Powder Painting Kettlebell

$27 $30
If you're looking for ergonomic kettlebells, this one has a comfortable grip and a design that ensures balance and stability as you work out. It's also made from long-lasting cast iron.
Buy at Walmart
Surge Balance Enhancing Endurance Inertia Training Hydro Ball 25 Pro

$63 $79
This hydro kettlebell can be used in a multitude of ways: a slam ball for hydro-inertia training, a medicine ball, and as a regular kettlebell weight. Make the most of it to work out all your muscles.
Buy at Target

How to Choose Kettlebells During Black Friday

Kettlebells might look like just another set of weights, but they’re often so much more versatile, especially when it comes to arm workouts. Deciding on a set in a weight and style that aligns with your current fitness level and future fitness goals will help you get the most out of your purchase. Kettlebells are heavier than dumbells, which typically come in a set of two. You really only need one kettlebell to get a great workout in, but if you want to use kettlebells in multiple parts of your routine, investing in a few at different weights will really supercharge your workouts and strengthen different parts of your body.

Solid cast iron is definitely the preferred type of material for most kettlebells. The material means they’re built to last, have consistent weight throughout the body of the kettlebell, and they can take a beating if the kettlebell accidentally falls out of your grip during your workout. Some cast iron kettlebells are coated in neoprene to prevent damage to the floor in the event that this occurs. If you typically work out indoors, kettlebells coated in neoprene or rubber are probably your best bet.

Size matters when it comes to kettlebells. The heavier the weight, the larger the kettlebell is. Before you purchase a set of kettlebells, have an idea of what part of your workout you want to incorporate kettlebells into and what kind of weight you need to maximize results from that activity. If you’re looking to tone and burn fat, investing in a set of low weight dumbells can help you get those reps in. If you’re looking to build muscle, larger weights at fewer reps can help you get the pump you’re looking for.

Where to Find the Best Kettlebell Sales

  • Onnit: The fitness brand known for its superior supplements will be running a variety of Black Friday sales this year, one of which is 10% off all fitness equipment. They’ll also be offering 60% off doorbusters, but you’ll just have to wait and see if any kettlebells are included in those promotions.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Dick’s is offering $20 off a purchase of $100 or more as a pre-Black Friday sale. Some of their kettlebells are also on sale as part of their Black Friday deals, including adjustable kettlebells. These are a great option for anyone with little storage for gym equipment, but still want to reap the benefits of having different weights at their disposal.
  • Target: Target is celebrating Black Friday all month long, with new deals dropping every week. Stay tuned to see if the retailer’s fitness products are included in their Black Friday promotions this year.
  • Best Buy: Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday deals all week long with shoppers saving up to 40% off fitness equipment.
  • Amazon: The retail giant will certainly be slashing the prices on some of its fitness equipment for Black Friday, with some kettlebells already 5-15% off.
  • Walmart: Black Friday began early this year at Walmart, with the retailer offering up to 60% off fitness items like resistance bands, exercise, and kettlebells
  • Sports Unlimited: The fitness retailer is taking 15% off any single item this week only. They have a great assortment of kettlebells in various weights that are included in the promotion.

