  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Black Friday Backpack Deals for 2020: Sales to Shop Now

By

The time is nearly upon us, and by that, we mean it’s nearly time to score a great deal on the best men’s gear for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To be even more specific, it’s time to dig into the best Black Friday backpack deals for 2020, because there’s no time like the present to gear up for your next outdoor backpacking adventure or road trip.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday backpack deals are sure to offer up something for everyone when it comes to great discounts on the best gear around, whether you want a more technical, travel, or hiking backpack, or a more fashion-forward backpack for quick city jaunts. If you’re looking for a technical backpack that offers better mobility and performance, a travel backpack for storing and convenience, a hiking backpack for a weekend adventure, or a ski backpack for the winter, there are plenty to choose from.

Black Friday is the perfect place to start your search and score a deal. The great news is, a few retailers are already getting ready to offer standout deals on backpacks for men across the board, so it never hurts to be prepared. That’s why we’re here, after all: To give you the full rundown on the best Black Friday backpack deals, starting ASAP.

Best Black Friday Backpack Deals

Coupon for 5% off
Expires soon

Lekesky Laptop Backpack

$29 $30
The Lekesly laptop backback is made of heavy duty water-resistant polyster fabric with non-fray stitching. Holds a 15.6-inch laptop with room for water bottles, books, umbrella, camera, and more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

adidas Striker II Team Backpack

$33 $45
Here's a sports bag that's not bulky and easy to carry after your gym trip.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Targus Newport Backpack

$35 $100
Function and form meet in this backpack with a protective sleeve for a 15-inch laptop and a wireless charging pocket in a water-repellent nylon fabric with premium metallic hardware.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for 10% off
Expires soon

Mogplof 18.4 Laptop Backpack

$49 $54
55-liter Mogplof 18.4 laptop backpack has a USB charging port, RFID anti-theft pocket, and is water resistant. TSA-Friendly and flight approved.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nomatic Backpack

$230 $250
This backpack is perfect for gadgets since its made with double water-resistant material. It's also spacious so can carry your laptop, cables, tablets, and more.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Everest Luggage Basic Backpack

$14 $26
A mid-sized backpack perfect for carrying clothing and other essentials for overnight trips. The main compartment is spacious and there's a front pocket to fit more items.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Himawari Laptop Travel Backpack

$24 $43
Himawari's Laptop Travel Backpack can hold a 15-inch laptop. The backpack is made of waterproof canvas and has a USB charging port. For school, work, and travel. Can also be used as a diaper bag.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack

$27 $36
JanSport is popular among students because of its simple design and durable material. So it's no surprise that adults still love using this brand's backpacks for everyday commutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Herschel Nova Backpack

$48 $55
A classic Herschel backpack that's not too bulky, but spacious enough to carry your essentials. It's lightweight and the shoulder straps are slim.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Travel Laptop Backpack

$102 $320
The timeless design of this Delsey backpack makes it a versatile choice for casual travelers everywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Yorepek Men's Backpack

$19 $33
Large capacity 45-liter Yorepek backpack for men is a TSA-friendly business, college, and high school student backpack. Holds a 17-inch laptop and has a USB charging port.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eastsport Multi-Purpose Pro Defender Backpack

$12 $20
Are you looking for a backpack with multiple pockets? This Eastsport one is perfect for commutes and as a carry-on for travels.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

solo New York Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop

$43 $50
Carry your 15.6-inch laptop and other essentials everywhere with this backpack. It has a padded compartment to ensure that your laptop is safe from damage.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack

$75 $100
SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpackholds most 17-inch laptops. TSA-friendly bakpack made of ballistic polyester. For school, college, work, travel, and commuting.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $4 off
Expires soon

KJARAKÄR Backpack

$36 $40
Kjarakar's Backpack is constructed of polyester canvas with a canvas lining. Stylish, zipper closure bag for commuters, students, travelers, and kids. Save $30 with coupon on page.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack

$68 $100
Aside from being a laptop bag, this Herschel backpack is also perfect for hiking trips thanks to its durable polyester material and drawcord closure.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Under Armour Adult Hustle 4.0 Backpack

$35 $55
With space for a 15-inch MacPro with a soft-lined laptop sleeve, this backpack is water-resistant with UA storm technology.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Under Armour Adult Hustle 4.0 Backpack

$45 $55
Water-resistant and durable, you can rely on this Under Armour backpack for your casual strolls, professional trips, and travels.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Modern Utility Laptop Backpack

$69 $90
Samsonite Modern Utility Laptop Backpack compartment fits a machine with up to a 15.6-inch display. Zippered pocket for cords, chargers, , and extras. Air mesh-padded back panel for cool comfort.
Buy at Best Buy

Here are a few choice selections when it comes to deals you can find on backpacks for all occasions during Black Friday. Whether you want a backpack to haul your laptop or your hiking gear, plentiful options abound out there.

Again, preparation makes perfect when it comes to your shopping strategy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so take a look at a few backpack deals here. You can also expect similar deals to extend through into Cyber Monday in much the same fashion, with similar discounts likely on tap.

  • Florsheims: 25% off sitewide with the code 2BCKF from November 23rd to November 28th, including deals on finely crafted leather backpacks
  • Dakine: Free shipping and a “Spend More, Save More” offer, including up to $150 off on purchases of $500, with options ranging from snowboarding backpacks to laptop backpacks
  • Amazon Fashion: The online giant is offering fashion deals, including backpacks, daypacks, duffels, and more.

How to Choose a Backpack During Black Friday

Choosing a backpack during Black Friday all comes down to what your specific needs happen to be on the daily. Some backpacks, like the Florsheim option shown above, are more rugged and stylish, while still offering room for your everyday carry and other essentials. Other backpacks, like options from Dakine, are more technical, less flashy, and less pricey.

Choosing a backpack during Black Friday involves going with a brand or brands you can trust, and then tracking down an option to fit your lifestyle. Start with your favorite retailers, or retailers that specialize in the best backpacks on the market, and go from there.

Where to Find the Best Backpack Sales 

The best backpack sales are very likely going to start popping up in the days ahead of Black Friday, and at some of your most trusted retailers, too. Brands that specialize in accessories specifically, or brands that are best known for certain backpack styles, are the right way to go, without a doubt. Of course, some of the largest companies on the planet will also likely be offering outstanding deals on backpacks for Black Friday.

We think the best backpack sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are likely to take place at a few of the outlets shown below.

  • Amazon: Amazon has a plentiful selection of standout backpacks at all shapes, sizes, and price points, no doubt about it.
  • Fjallraven: Fjallraven’s backpacks are the stuff of legend, available in a wide range of colors and made with durable fabrics, to boot.
  • The North Face: The North Face has plenty of prowess when it comes to technical backpacks made for unrelenting conditions.
  • Columbia: Turn to Columbia to get a highly functional backpack made to go on or off-trail.
  • Patagonia: When you want tough fabrics and yet an easy-to-carry design, scoop up a Patagonia backpack to go with your Patagonia sweater.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Black Friday G-Shock Deals to Shop Now

best black friday g shock watch deals casio watches 2020

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2020: Shop sales now

best black friday cyber monday fashion deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Camping Deals 2020: Coleman and Marmot

Black Friday Camping Deals Banner

Why Today is The Best Time to Buy a New Mattress

nectar daylight savings flash sale 2020 last chance memory foam mattress 22

9 Best Belts for Men in Fall 2020

The Best Polo Shirts for Men

best polo shirts for men rhone feature image

The 9 Best Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses for Men

The 14 Best Men’s Jeans and Denim Brands to Shop Now

The 12 Best Laptop Bags for Men

Why You Should Buy Timex’s Bestselling Watch on Amazon

Best Shoes To Buy Under $100 on Amazon

best shoes to buy under 100 amazon adidas

The Best Designer Bags Under $500 To Buy on Amazon

best designer bags under 500 herschel bag

The Best Messenger Bags Under $100 to Buy on Amazon

Kattee Leather Canvas Messenger Bag

The Best Men’s Jeans Under $100 to Buy on Amazon

15 Menswear Essentials to Buy on Amazon Right Now