The Best Black Friday Backpack Deals for 2020: Sales to Shop Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The time is nearly upon us, and by that, we mean it’s nearly time to score a great deal on the best men’s gear for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To be even more specific, it’s time to dig into the best Black Friday backpack deals for 2020, because there’s no time like the present to gear up for your next outdoor backpacking adventure or road trip.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday backpack deals are sure to offer up something for everyone when it comes to great discounts on the best gear around, whether you want a more technical, travel, or hiking backpack, or a more fashion-forward backpack for quick city jaunts. If you’re looking for a technical backpack that offers better mobility and performance, a travel backpack for storing and convenience, a hiking backpack for a weekend adventure, or a ski backpack for the winter, there are plenty to choose from.

Black Friday is the perfect place to start your search and score a deal. The great news is, a few retailers are already getting ready to offer standout deals on backpacks for men across the board, so it never hurts to be prepared. That’s why we’re here, after all: To give you the full rundown on the best Black Friday backpack deals, starting ASAP.

Best Black Friday Backpack Deals

Here are a few choice selections when it comes to deals you can find on backpacks for all occasions during Black Friday. Whether you want a backpack to haul your laptop or your hiking gear, plentiful options abound out there.

Again, preparation makes perfect when it comes to your shopping strategy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so take a look at a few backpack deals here. You can also expect similar deals to extend through into Cyber Monday in much the same fashion, with similar discounts likely on tap.

Florsheims : 25% off sitewide with the code 2BCKF from November 23rd to November 28th, including deals on finely crafted leather backpacks

25% off sitewide with the code 2BCKF from November 23rd to November 28th, including deals on finely crafted leather backpacks Dakine : Free shipping and a “Spend More, Save More” offer, including up to $150 off on purchases of $500, with options ranging from snowboarding backpacks to laptop backpacks

Free shipping and a “Spend More, Save More” offer, including up to $150 off on purchases of $500, with options ranging from snowboarding backpacks to laptop backpacks Amazon Fashion : The online giant is offering fashion deals, including backpacks, daypacks, duffels, and more.

How to Choose a Backpack During Black Friday

Choosing a backpack during Black Friday all comes down to what your specific needs happen to be on the daily. Some backpacks, like the Florsheim option shown above, are more rugged and stylish, while still offering room for your everyday carry and other essentials. Other backpacks, like options from Dakine, are more technical, less flashy, and less pricey.

Choosing a backpack during Black Friday involves going with a brand or brands you can trust, and then tracking down an option to fit your lifestyle. Start with your favorite retailers, or retailers that specialize in the best backpacks on the market, and go from there.

Where to Find the Best Backpack Sales

The best backpack sales are very likely going to start popping up in the days ahead of Black Friday, and at some of your most trusted retailers, too. Brands that specialize in accessories specifically, or brands that are best known for certain backpack styles, are the right way to go, without a doubt. Of course, some of the largest companies on the planet will also likely be offering outstanding deals on backpacks for Black Friday.

We think the best backpack sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are likely to take place at a few of the outlets shown below.

Amazon : Amazon has a plentiful selection of standout backpacks at all shapes, sizes, and price points, no doubt about it.

Amazon has a plentiful selection of standout backpacks at all shapes, sizes, and price points, no doubt about it. Fjallraven : Fjallraven’s backpacks are the stuff of legend, available in a wide range of colors and made with durable fabrics, to boot.

Fjallraven’s backpacks are the stuff of legend, available in a wide range of colors and made with durable fabrics, to boot. The North Face : The North Face has plenty of prowess when it comes to technical backpacks made for unrelenting conditions.

The North Face has plenty of prowess when it comes to technical backpacks made for unrelenting conditions. Columbia : Turn to Columbia to get a highly functional backpack made to go on or off-trail.

Turn to Columbia to get a highly functional backpack made to go on or off-trail. Patagonia : When you want tough fabrics and yet an easy-to-carry design, scoop up a Patagonia backpack to go with your Patagonia sweater.

Editors' Recommendations