adidas’ Samba is getting two new shiny metallic colorways

There’s zero doubt that the adidas Samba has been the ultimate sneaker for the last couple of seasons, and there’s no doubt it will continue to reign for more. Part of this shoe’s charm comes from the numerous collaborations and remixes the sneaker has undergone, allowing it to maintain its popularity. While there will surely be more Samba collaborations, the latest release comes from adidas and packs a metallic punch. Using two shinier colorways, the adidas Samba gets a fun and disco-inspired new look for the season. Ideal for the boldest dressers, the metallic colorways add a fascinating pop of color and the depth of a unique texture. While it might not be the simplest go-to sneaker, it’s certainly an interesting option for those unafraid of some shine.

adidas Samba LT “Metallic Pack”

Although the release of a new “Metallic Pack” brings about new colors, the overall design of your favorite sneaker remains the same. With the traditional soccer-inspired details of a fold-over tongue and slim silhouette, the adidas Samba’s upgrades are purely superficial. Adidas has reimagined the sneaker with premium synthetic leather uppers with a metallic finish in the two colorways. Users will have the option to choose from a silver or gold metallic finish. The traditional gum rubber sole remains on the sneaker for extra traction and protection. On the silver iteration of the shoe, “Pre-Rub” accents add a dose of red to the sneaker. The gold version of the shoe will come with adidas’ signature “Core Black” accents to highlight the metallic finish. Both colorways will retail for $120 each and will be available on March 1 via adidas’ webstore. Although the sneaker isn’t a versatile neutral, the fun metallic finish adds a shiny edge to a traditional shoe.