 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

adidas’ Samba is getting two new shiny metallic colorways

adidas releases new Samba colorway

By
close up on branding details of adidas samba
adidas / adidas

There’s zero doubt that the adidas Samba has been the ultimate sneaker for the last couple of seasons, and there’s no doubt it will continue to reign for more. Part of this shoe’s charm comes from the numerous collaborations and remixes the sneaker has undergone, allowing it to maintain its popularity. While there will surely be more Samba collaborations, the latest release comes from adidas and packs a metallic punch. Using two shinier colorways, the adidas Samba gets a fun and disco-inspired new look for the season. Ideal for the boldest dressers, the metallic colorways add a fascinating pop of color and the depth of a unique texture. While it might not be the simplest go-to sneaker, it’s certainly an interesting option for those unafraid of some shine. 

adidas Samba LT “Metallic Pack”

gold and black adidas samba
adidas / adidas

Although the release of a new “Metallic Pack” brings about new colors, the overall design of your favorite sneaker remains the same. With the traditional soccer-inspired details of a fold-over tongue and slim silhouette, the adidas Samba’s upgrades are purely superficial. Adidas has reimagined the sneaker with premium synthetic leather uppers with a metallic finish in the two colorways. Users will have the option to choose from a silver or gold metallic finish. The traditional gum rubber sole remains on the sneaker for extra traction and protection. On the silver iteration of the shoe, “Pre-Rub” accents add a dose of red to the sneaker. The gold version of the shoe will come with adidas’ signature “Core Black” accents to highlight the metallic finish. Both colorways will retail for $120 each and will be available on March 1 via adidas’ webstore. Although the sneaker isn’t a versatile neutral, the fun metallic finish adds a shiny edge to a traditional shoe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Act fast: JJJJound and Adidas’ newest collaboration is here
JJJJound, adidas release new sneaker
closeup on adidas jjjound sneaker

After a highly coveted collaboration that saw a remix of the adidas Samba, JJJJound and adidas are reuniting for another exciting partnership. While both brands have had an exciting year of collaborations, the collaboration between JJJJound and adidas always seems to deliver a hit design. In their newest Made in Germany collection, JJJJound is taking on another iconic adidas design and giving their audience two sleek colorways. Like many of JJJJound’s collaborations, the new release is all about adding premium touches to a highly recognizable silhouette. After months of constant teasings, fans of both brands will be happy to learn that one of the most sought-after collaborative designs is finally here. 
JJJJound x adidas Superstar ‘Made in Germany’

 

Read more
adidas goes luxury with new A-TYPE collection
adidas releases new collection
PUSHA wearing adidas a-type

It’s not unlike adidas creating new collections to cater to different audiences. Over time, the brand has produced collections that suit skateboarders, lifestyles, and performance needs. While the brand continues to release new and exciting styles in its existing collections, it is also looking to expand its base with a new lineup that takes the brand on a new route. With a luxurious feel, adidas’ A-TYPE collection is a remix of some iconic styles with a more sophisticated taste. While we’ve seen a few glimpses of adidas’ luxury musings through collaborations with designers like Wales Bonner, this new collection is a brand initiative that reinvents some of your favorite pieces. Adidas is taking on one of its most popular silhouettes for its footwear and giving it an elevated upgrade. 
Get to know the A-TYPE Superstar 

Adidas will be taking on their famed Superstar sneaker for their first launch. Using the shoe’s prototype, the brand upgrades the design with premium details for a fresher look. Made by artisans in Italy, the A-TYPE Superstar uses premium leather uppers with a debossed canvas texture on the leather Three Stripes. Adding even more luxury are the shoe’s cashmere shoelaces with removable lace tips, silver-plated lace jewelry, and lightstrike pro midsole. Besides the luxurious design, the shoe’s presentation also exudes premium quality. Arriving in a molded shoe box with a wooden shoe box and white gloves. Also part of the collection are apparel and accessories with high-quality details. While there’s no doubt that many will jump at the chance for a pair, the collection is only available to adidas’ family and friends, with adidas announcing public launches later. 

Read more
How Adidas’ iconic Samba sneakers became the hottest sneakers around
The history of the Adidas samba
adidas shoes leaning against wall

While the footwear industry continues to indulge in retro designs, one brand tends to stand out against the rest. For many seasons, Adidas has become the standard for reviving archival designs and redistributing them to a new generation. One of the first designs that began this concept was the Adidas Samba. After years as one of the hottest sneakers to own, the Samba sneaker continues to deliver exciting updates and collaboration. At the beginning of its resurgence, the Samba sneaker was the must-have shoe for almost every user. While the Samba wave continues to rise, there’s no denying that the Samba sneaker has a rich history that precedes its current explosion. Although the modern version of the sneaker is vastly different than its original design, there’s no doubt that the Samba sneaker continues to be one of the most highly sought-after sneakers in the footwear world. 
Sporty beginnings

The history of the Samba sneaker traces back to 1950 when Adidas founder Adi Dassler designed and created the shoe to be worn by a German team for a soccer match on a slick, icy field. Unlike the sleek modern design, the original version was a much bulkier boot-like silhouette with an arched sole, a rubber-capped toe, and metal eyelet grommets. The Samba shoe, created to have maximum traction for the players, became a staple for soccer players playing on snowy and slippery fields. As the Samba shoe saw success, Adidas quickly worked to refine the shoe over the years. 

Read more