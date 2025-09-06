Adidas revives the Megaride with a refined silver metallic finish

While soccer remains one of footwear’s current trends, Adidas is taking full advantage of the moment by bringing out all of the stops. Releasing various soccer-inspired designs alongside brands like Kith and atmos, the Three Stripes brand continues to take to the soccer pitch with its newest releases. In their latest soccer-focused shoe, Adidas is once again looking to the past, with a new sneaker that pays homage to the soccer cleats of the 2000s era. Arriving in a new, shiny, metallic hue, the Megaride returns as a lifestyle sneaker that retains its on-pitch silhouette while providing everyday function. Inspired by the Predator Absolute from 2006, the Predator Megaride is part of the brand’s continued push to make sports a more luxurious space.

Adidas continues its soccer-inspired designs

Inspired by the Predator cleats from the 2000s, the new Predator Megaride is a silver slice of the brand’s longstanding tradition in the soccer world. Donning a monochrome design, the Megaride features silver leather uppers with matching details. The Megaride heel cushioning provides plenty of bounce with a spring system that energizes every step. A fold-over tongue and lace closure provide that soccer touch, while the external heel counter ensures your foot stays locked in place all day. Instead of cleats, the design is rounded out by a rubber outsole that provides everyday traction for all of your needs. The new Adidas Predator Megaride is available via the Adidas webstore for $180. An additional variation is also available in a chic burgundy base with silver leather overlays for the same retail price.