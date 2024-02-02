 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas is having a clearance sale on sneakers and slides — from $15

Victoria Garcia
By
Adidas

Calling all Adidas fans. We’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get up t0 40% off the brand’s beloved slides and a few sneaker options. There are a ton of color choices to pick from so no matter what style you are going for, you’ll find a new pair of shoes during this sale.

These Adidas slides have been popular for decades due to their comfortable fit and feel, easy slide-on design and cool and calm aesthetic. If you are more into the brand’s sneakers, this might be one of the best running shoe deals we’ve seen so far this year. Click the button below to browse through the sale options and find what suits your needs. Happy shopping.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Adidas sale

Let’s start off with the sneaker options you have during this sale. First you’ll find the Duramo 10 Running Shoes for $32 or the Ultrabounce Running Shoes for $44 in a bunch of different color choices. If you want more of a casual sneaker, opt for the Top Ten RB Shoes for $45 that offer a high-top design or the brand’s traditional three-stripe sneaker, the Grant Court Shoes for $39. These are absolutely the sneakers you should have in your wardrobe at all times. You will also find baseball cleats, golf shoes, turf soccer shoes, trail sneakers and tennis shoes to pick from.

Related

Obviously a pair of Adidas slides falls under the ten best slides for men to buy and for good reason. The Adilette Aqua Slides are a must have if you want comfort and ease for everyday use. You can purchase them for an awesome price of $18 with 12 color options available. You’ll also find the Adilette Slides in the shower, comfort and aqua versions with fun color and print options to choose from. One thing is for sure, you’ll always find the Adidas logo or beloved three-stripe design on any type of slide that you pick.

Don’t wait to take advantage of this Adidas sale. You will find sneaker and slide deals for as low as $15 and that’s a bargain you just can’t miss.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
There’s a huge sale happening on Hoka running shoes — from $100
best hiking sneakers for men hoka

If you've seen them once, you've seen them one hundred times. Hoka running sneakers are all the rage these days among professional, newbie and intermediate runners who want comfortable and quality shoes that will enhance their capabilities. Right now, Hoka is having a great sale on some of their best running shoes. You can score discounts as low as $100 for a pair of these popular sneakers and you might even find some of the best men's running shoes during this sale. Click the button below to start shopping and grab one (or two) of these coveted sneakers at a discounted price.

What you should buy during the Hoka sale
So why are people so obsessed wit Hoka shoes? They offer an extremely supportive design that is ideal for any type of running and walking, whether that be long distance or short distance. They feature lightweight cushion that helps your feet stay comfortable, warm and stable. This sale includes popular styles such as the Rincon 3, Kawana, Clifton 8 and Bondi X, which you can all grab for under $200. There are a ton of fun and bright color options to choose from that will match any other workout gear you already own.

Read more
The best luxury lighters from St. Dupont, Cartier, and more
Close-up of someone lighting a cigar with a lighter.

I'm a cigar man. Some people aren't, and that's cool, but to me, there's nothing better than kicking back with a great stogie for some rest, relaxation, and good times. I like boutique brands, such as Plasencia, E.P. Carillo, Warped, Crowned Heads, Black Label Trading Company, and just about anything Aganorsa, you name it. When you're lighting cigars like that, you want something that looks good to do it. It might seem like a strange juxtaposition, but I assure you it's not. Lighting cigars is an art, and while you certainly want to do it in style, you also want something that will get the job done right. Hence, luxury lighters. They're designed to look fantastic but also made with premium materials to be reliable and true.

Luxury lighters from brands like S.T. Dupont, Davidoff, Dunhill, Cartier, and others are expensive. But after using one, you'll never return to your average lighter again.
The best luxury lighters

Read more
The North Face New Year sale brings jackets from $50 and more
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

One of the best times of the year to catch some clothing deals for your wardrobe is immediately after the holidays, and today The North Face is leading the charge. North Face has discounts to take advantage of across its clothing lineup, with jackets and other outerwear starting at just $50 and t-shirts going for as little as $15. A range of accessories like gloves, hats, and backpacks are also seeing price drops. All told, nearly 150 products are discounted in the North Face New Years Sale.

Why You Should Shop the North Face New Year Sale
The North Face has been making quality outdoor clothing and styles since the 1960s. It’s known for making some of the best outdoor backpacks over the years, and while it isn’t currently on our list of the best outdoor clothing brands, it’s always a competitor. In the North Face New Year Sale you can keep warm through the winter with price drops on jackets and outerwear. The PolarTec 100 Zip Jacket is the lowest priced of them all, coming at at

Read more