Adidas is having a clearance sale on sneakers and slides — from $15

Calling all Adidas fans. We’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get up t0 40% off the brand’s beloved slides and a few sneaker options. There are a ton of color choices to pick from so no matter what style you are going for, you’ll find a new pair of shoes during this sale.

These Adidas slides have been popular for decades due to their comfortable fit and feel, easy slide-on design and cool and calm aesthetic. If you are more into the brand’s sneakers, this might be one of the best running shoe deals we’ve seen so far this year. Click the button below to browse through the sale options and find what suits your needs. Happy shopping.

What you should buy during the Adidas sale

Let’s start off with the sneaker options you have during this sale. First you’ll find the Duramo 10 Running Shoes for $32 or the Ultrabounce Running Shoes for $44 in a bunch of different color choices. If you want more of a casual sneaker, opt for the Top Ten RB Shoes for $45 that offer a high-top design or the brand’s traditional three-stripe sneaker, the Grant Court Shoes for $39. These are absolutely the sneakers you should have in your wardrobe at all times. You will also find baseball cleats, golf shoes, turf soccer shoes, trail sneakers and tennis shoes to pick from.

Obviously a pair of Adidas slides falls under the ten best slides for men to buy and for good reason. The Adilette Aqua Slides are a must have if you want comfort and ease for everyday use. You can purchase them for an awesome price of $18 with 12 color options available. You’ll also find the Adilette Slides in the shower, comfort and aqua versions with fun color and print options to choose from. One thing is for sure, you’ll always find the Adidas logo or beloved three-stripe design on any type of slide that you pick.

Don’t wait to take advantage of this Adidas sale. You will find sneaker and slide deals for as low as $15 and that’s a bargain you just can’t miss.

