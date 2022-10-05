Everything we know about Vince Gilligan's new project for Apple TV+ so far

There’s been some breaking — good — news about a new project coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced a commitment with Vince Gilligan, the mastermind co-creator behind the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul.

There’s not much known about the new series, including the name, but, spoiler alert, it will be a “blended, grounded genre drama,” according to a recent Deadline report. Without even creating a pilot episode, the show received a two-season green light, which highlights the confidence Apple TV+ has in Gilligan.

Gilligan will be the series showrunner and executive producer through his production company, High Bridge Productions. Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, has been tapped as the lead.

The plot of the show is still under wraps. However, it marks a departure from the supervillain criminals Gilligan brought us in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the latter of which ended its six-season run on AMC with the series finale in August. There will be no Saul (Bob Odenkirk), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), or Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who starred in both smash series. And Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) likely won’t make appearances – you’ll have to get your fix of them on Netflix.

However, if the new project is anything like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, you can expect plenty of plot twists and Emmy nominations. Gilligan is one of the most lauded TV creators of his time. Combined, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have received nearly 50 Emmy nominations, including a pair for Outstanding Drama series. Gilligan’s credits also include The X-Files, where he served as a writer and producer.

With a resume like that, there was unsurprisingly plenty of interest in Gilligan’s new project. Deadline reported at least eight networks and steaming platforms wanted to read the script and learn more, and they engaged in a multiple-round bidding war. Deadline says the budget is about $13.5 to $15 million per episode, which is high but still pales in comparison to House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. Those two shows reportedly get at least $20 million to spend per episode. (Of course, the budgets necessary for fantasy shows like that are completely different from something that bills itself as a “grounded genre drama” — which gives Gilligan plenty of room to work with.)

Apple TV+ may have had a leg-up from the start. Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who launched the streaming service, were the presidents at Sony Pictures Television and sold Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The new project may not have a name or premiere date, but it already has at least one fan. Odenkirk has already thrown his support behind the series.

“This is gonna be so great!! All the best people,” Odenkirk tweeted.

OMG this is gonna be so great!! All the best people! Vince Gilligan’s Next Series Starring Rhea Seehorn Lands At Apple TV+ – Deadline https://t.co/KFFiQx0W9Q — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 22, 2022

We tend to agree.

Editors' Recommendations