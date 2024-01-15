 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $250, and it’s selling like hotcakes

Aaron Mamiit
By
Vizio 65-inch V-series 4K TV in living room.
Vizio

Let’s admit it: buying a new TV is a big deal, and more likely than not, it’s also an expensive one. However, these days, perhaps purchasing a new TV might not be as expensive as it once was — thanks to stores like Best Buy with their open-box deals and such offers. Sometimes, you can even find great savings on big brands like LG or Samsung, and of course, Vizio.

Take this Vizio TV for example: now at Walmart, you can pick up this 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K UHD TV for just $248, with a $71 price cut from the original price of $319. Here is what you need to know about the 50-inch V-Series 4K TV from Vizio.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which not only enables 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also offers the ability to upscale all content to 4K quality to maximize the 50-inch screen. It also supports Dolby Vision Bright Mode, which will allow you to enjoy lifelike details, vivid colors, and incredible brightness. To complete the cinematic experience, the TV also comes with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio.

You’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch on the Vizio V-Series 4K TV because it features the brand’s SmartCast platform, through which you can access all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also get free streaming channels through WatchFree+, and you can use voice commands for navigation through the Vizio Voice Remote. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast, so you can play videos from your mobile devices on the 50-inch display.

The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is currently on sale for a very affordable $248 from Walmart, for savings of $71 on its sticker price of $319. It’s not going to stay this cheap for a long time though — with more than 500 units sold over the previous 24 hours, the end of the offer is probably coming soon. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite content on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, there’s no time to hesitate with your purchase, so push through with the transaction while the discount it still online.

