Presidents Day is happening soon, but you don’t have to wait for the holiday before you start taking advantage of mattress deals. Restful and comfortable sleep is never a bad investment, so you shouldn’t ignore Tempur-Pedic mattress deals like the ongoing price cut for the Tempur-Cloud mattress. The Twin size is available for $1,189, down $510 from its original price of $1,699; the Full size is available for $1,329, down $570 from its original price of $1,899; the Queen size is available for $1,399, down $600 from its original price of $1,999; and the King size is available for $1,679, down $720 from its original price of $2,399.

The best mattress and best mattress in a box options will help you sleep much better, and you’ll surely enjoy that benefit with Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress, which appears in The Manual’s list of the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses as the top choice for those on a tight budget. It comes with two options: Medium, made with a combination of soft and firm material, and Medium Hybrid, which adds premium spring coils for extra bounce and more edge support.

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress offers personalized comfort by adapting to your weight, shape, and temperature, while minimizing pressure points that cause restless sleep. Once the mattress is removed from its shipping bag and rolled out onto your bed frame, it will only take a few minutes before it’s ready to be used.

