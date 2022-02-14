  1. Culture
Save up to $720 on a Tempur-Pedic mattress during Presidents Day

By
Tempur-Cloud mattress with couple sitting on the bed.

Presidents Day is happening soon, but you don’t have to wait for the holiday before you start taking advantage of mattress deals. Restful and comfortable sleep is never a bad investment, so you shouldn’t ignore Tempur-Pedic mattress deals like the ongoing price cut for the Tempur-Cloud mattress. The Twin size is available for $1,189, down $510 from its original price of $1,699; the Full size is available for $1,329, down $570 from its original price of $1,899; the Queen size is available for $1,399, down $600 from its original price of $1,999; and the King size is available for $1,679, down $720 from its original price of $2,399.

The best mattress and best mattress in a box options will help you sleep much better, and you’ll surely enjoy that benefit with Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress, which appears in The Manual’s list of the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses as the top choice for those on a tight budget. It comes with two options: Medium, made with a combination of soft and firm material, and Medium Hybrid, which adds premium spring coils for extra bounce and more edge support.

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress offers personalized comfort by adapting to your weight, shape, and temperature, while minimizing pressure points that cause restless sleep. Once the mattress is removed from its shipping bag and rolled out onto your bed frame, it will only take a few minutes before it’s ready to be used.

If your current mattress no longer provides you with the nightly sleeping experience that you need, then you should take advantage of Tempur-Pedic’s lowered price for the Tempur-Cloud mattress. The Twin size is down to $1,189 from $1,699, after a $510 discount; the Full size is down to $1,329 from $1,899, after a $570 discount; the Queen size is down to $1,399 from $1,999, after a $600 discount; and the King size is down to $1,679 from $2,399, after a $720 discount. There’s not much time left on the deal though, so if you want to purchase Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Tempur-Pedic’s offer for the Tempur-Cloud mattress makes it a very tempting choice, but if you’d like to compare with alternatives before finalizing your purchase, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best mattress deals that you can shop right now across the different retailers.

