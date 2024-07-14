Prime Day AirPods deals: AirPods 3 for $129 today

Prime Day offers an excellent opportunity to buy from true wireless earbuds and headphone deals because of the potential savings. Apple fans, that means Prime Day Apple deals are your chance to buy any of Apple’s wireless earbuds and headphones at a discount. We expect a lot of demand for offers that slash the prices of these audio devices though, so if you see a deal that you like, we highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately, as any delay may cause you to miss out.

Best AirPods Prime Day deals

With the updates for additional gestures that were revealed at WWDC 2024, Apple’s AirPods are even more helpful. Whether you’re going for wireless earbuds with the AirPods or the AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, or for wireless headphones with the AirPods Max, you’ll enjoy extremely easy pairing with iPhones and excellent audio quality. You’re going to have to hurry if there’s an offer from the AirPods Prime Day deals we’ve rounded up below that interests you though, as there’s no assurance that it will still be available after a few hours.

Best refurbished AirPods Prime Day deals

If the discounts of Prime Day still don’t bring the AirPods that you want to buy within your budget, you may want to consider going for refurbished AirPods Prime Day deals. These wireless earbuds and headphones may not be brand new, and they may exhibit slight signs of wear and tear, but they’re guaranteed to still work properly. More importantly, however, is that you can get them for an even lower price than usual. Stocks for refurbished AirPods are extremely limited though, so don’t waste time in choosing which one to buy.

How to choose AirPods on Prime Day

There are currently three lines for Apple’s AirPods — the AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. The model that you choose to purchase will largely depend on your budget and how you’re planning to use them, as the AirPods are built differently from each other.

The third-generation AirPods is the latest version of the base model of Apple’s wireless earbuds. It’s got everything that you can expect from the AirPods — easy pairing with an iPhone, IPX4 water resistance, and access to head-tracking spatial audio, among other features. This AirPods 3 is the least expensive model among the current-generation models, so it’s the one that you want to buy if you want to stick to a tight budget.

If you want active noise cancellation with your wireless earbuds, we highly recommend the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C and MagSafe. This is the newest version of the noise-canceling wireless earbuds, and it replaces Apple’s Lightning port with a USB-C port for wider compatibility. If you want to stay focused on whatever you’re watching or listening to, you’re going to want to have the AirPods Pro in your ears.

For audio professionals, as well as those who prefer wireless headphones over wireless earbuds, there’s the AirPods Max. With excellent build quality, amazing sound quality, and impressive call quality, these wireless headphones prove that they’re worth their price. They also offer fantastic active noise cancellation, and they’re very stylish when you wear them with their premium materials and construction.

For most people, the budget is the primary factor in deciding which of these AirPods to buy, and if that’s also the case for you, we recommend setting the maximum price that you’re willing to pay for your purchase from AirPods Prime Day deals. If you’re set on a particular model but it’s beyond your budget, you can consider going for a previous-generation release or a refurbished version for a larger discount.

How we chose these AirPods Prime Day deals

Unfortunately, there have been imitations of Apple’s AirPods floating around online. They may look legitimate, but they won’t live up to the high standards of Apple products. To help you avoid them, we gathered the AirPods Prime Day deals that we recommended from trusted sources. The good news is that Amazon isn’t the only retailer with discounts for Prime Day, as rivals such as Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices to keep up with the shopping event.

With all of the models of the AirPods and the several trusted sources with discounts, it may be tricky to keep up with their prices, and where they are at their cheapest. Don’t worry though, as we’re going all the hard work for you — we’re going to make sure that our list above only has the lowest prices for these AirPods. We’ll keep updating it as often as possible, so if you want to get the best bargain for the AirPods that you’re planning to buy, we recommend placing a bookmark on this page.