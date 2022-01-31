Get $700 Off a Nolah Mattress AND Two Free Pillows!

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for the best mattress deals so that you can finally replace the old one that you’re sleeping on, you should look no further than Nolan’s discount for the Nolah Evolution mattress. The Twin and Twin XL sizes are down to $999 and $1,199, respectively, after a $600 discount to their original prices of $1,599 and $1,799. The Full and Queen sizes are down to $1,399 and $1,599, respectively, after a $700 discount to their original prices of $2,099 and $2,299, while the King and Cal King sizes are both down to $1,799, also after a $700 discount to their original price of $2,499. No matter the size you buy, every purchase comes with two Nolah Squishy Pillows for additional savings of $178.

Similar to the best mattress-in-a-box brands, the Nolah Evolution mattress offers extra convenience as it’s delivered in compressed form inside a box. After unpacking, the hybrid mattress will instantly improve your sleep with its AirFoamICE sleep foam and ArcticTex cooling cover, which draw away heat from your body faster, while the 2-inch AirBreath gusset allows excess heat to dissipate quickly.

The Nolah Evolution mattress, like the best mattresses, also offers extreme comfort, with the tri-zoned support coils providing maximum back support, spinal alignment, and pressure point relief. The mattress also features a 2-inch quilted euro topper layer, which contours to your body’s shape, with a seven-layer construction that promises durability. It’s 15 inches thick, which may be the best mattress thickness to ensure good sleep for you.

