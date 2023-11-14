 Skip to main content
Milwaukee Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and ccessories

John Alexander
By
A man working with Milwaukee gloves.
If you’re looking for the best power tools and associated accessories, then Black Friday is a naturally good time to go about getting them. Getting a great deal is particularly easy with Milwaukee tools and accessories, which come fairly priced all year and especially during the holiday season. So, if you don’t have all of the essential tools, be sure to check out these offerings. We especially recommend that you scroll down to the accessories, too, because Milwaukee offers legitimately low price goods year round. While Black Friday savings on these accessories aren’t showing large percentages off, it does feel like the company is scratching the last layer of price off before profits become affected. In simpler terms, for a lot of these accessories, it is hard to imagine them coming at a lower price, although DeWALT Black Friday deals are giving them a run for their money.

Best Milwaukee power tool Black Friday deals

Side profile image of the Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench with Friction Ring.
.

Milwaukee cordless power tools run off of their M-line battery packs, which are interchangeable within the entire series. As you collect more batteries, the Milwaukee system becomes more and more convenient to use as you’ll have backups ready to get you through even the lengthiest of jobs. The M18 is the most popular battery type represented here, followed by the M12. Be sure to check if you need batteries with the tool! Here are the top deals we are finding:

  • M18 Cordless Drill/Driver (Tool Only) —
  • M18 Hackzall (Tool Only) —
  • M18 Inflator (Tool Only) —
  • M12 Polisher (Tool Only) —
  • M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Friction Ring —
  • *M12 Battery and Charger Kit —
  • *M18 Battery and Charger Kit —
*These deals come especially recommended if you buy any of the “tool only” deals, which do not include the required battery packs or charger that are needed to operate the machinery.

Related

Best Milwaukee accessory Black Friday deals

The front of a Milwaukee logo tool bag.
As previously mentioned, Milwaukee accessories tend to be on the highly affordable side of things anyhow. The following tools and accessories are at their most affordable at this current moment, so you should buy them while you can:

  • 2-Layer Performance Face Mask (2-Pack) —
  • Tool Bag —
  • Impact Demolition Gloves (2-Pack) —
  • M12 LED Work Light (Tool Only) —
  • Hardline Smooth Blade Pocket Knife —

