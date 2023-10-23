 Skip to main content
Save on Halloween decorations, costumes, candy, and more

Halloween is a perfect time to let your spirit fly free and have some fun, and this sale from Amazon will net you everything from decorations to costumes and anything in between. That means you can recreate Halloween costumes from movies or set the mood to actually watch those Halloween movies. It’s also the perfect time to stock up on candies for trick-or-treaters or, let’s be honest, for yourself too! While we’ve collected some of our favorite deals here, be sure to check out the complete sale by using the button below.

What you should buy in Amazon’s Halloween sale

One of the best things about Halloween is buying decorations which, depending on your general life aesthetic, might be something you have out all the time. For example, if you’re an Edgar Allan Poe fan, then this raven perched atop a skull is the perfect decoration for a bookcase or mantle. Or, if you’re more of a film buff, you can get the book from Hocus Pocus , although you’ll need a Prime membership to really take advantage of the discount, with only a 15% coupon if you don’t. We also like this black candle set that includes a skull, spine, and two cylindrical candles that is . There are a ton more decorations you can grab, so be sure to check the .

Another great part of Halloween is dressing up, and Amazon has a lot of great for you to take advantage of. For example, if you have kids, they’ll love this Doctor Strange that’s been and if you’re an adult, this Scarlet Witch costume is also pretty great. A bit more horror-y is this Freddy Glove from Nightmare on Elm Street that looks really good and is .

Probably the best part of Halloween has to be the candies, and is a lot of fun for kids (and adults, let’s be honest). Luckily, Amazon has some great you can check out too, such as these really cool mini-pez dispensers that . There’s also these cool LIDATREE Halloween lollipop suckers that have been and are a great option to give out. Finally, this 2-pound bag of black-only M&M’s milk chocolate candy is a great filler for bowls or just to give a dark yet deliciously edible aesthetic and is .

