The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Labor Day is here, and that means a bunch of great deals, promotions, and offers. If you know what you’re looking for, you could get it for a crazy low price. If you want a new mattress, for example, you should check out the Labor Day mattress sales, including queen mattress deals, unless you want another size.

If you want a great deal with perks, then you might consider Leesa’s huge 2021 Labor Day Sale that’s happening right now, especially since Leesa is one of the best mattress-in-a-box brands. All mattresses are 35%, so you can save up to $500 total on some, with bundles at 20% off. Also, with every purchase during the sale, you’ll get a free gift — two free pillows. There are a lot of great prices thanks to the promotion. Like the Leesa Original Mattress in Queen size, which is $950, normally $1,100, saving you $150. Alternatively, the Leesa Legend Mattress in Queen Size is $1,950, normally $2,300, saving you $350. You can browse the sale below to see what else is available or keep reading to view some of the best deals.

Leesa Original Mattress — $950, was $1,100

The Leesa Original Mattress has a 10-inch profile and features an all-foam design, which delivers proper comfort and support while you sleep. A tough signature core offers support, with memory foam throughout, and a top layer of breathable foam. It rests in the medium-firm level when it comes to comfort — between 5 and 7 on a scale of 1 to 10. Right now, the Queen size is discounted to $950, which is normally $1,100. That’s saving you $150 but you’ll also get two free pillows included with your purchase. Plus, it comes with free no-contact delivery and a risk-free 100-night trial.

Leesa Hybrid Mattress — $1,550, was $1,800

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress, with an 11-inch profile, merges a memory foam design with pocket springs for added support. The foam keeps it soft and comfortable while the springs subtly increase firmness. This mattress rests in the medium-firm level, between 5 and 7 on a scale of 1 to 10. A top layer of hole-punched foam keeps the surface cool, while the breathable, softcover enhances the experience, as well. Currently, the Queen size is on sale for $1,550, normally $1,800, so you’re saving $250. Remember, every purchase also includes two free pillows, and they’re down alternative too so they’re super comfy and soft! Every Leesa bed has a 10-year warranty, risk-free 100-night trial, and free no-contact shipping.

Leesa Legend Mattress — $1950, was $2,300

The Leesa Legend Mattress is top-tier, precisely why it’s earned the “legendary” moniker. It’s a luxury hybrid mattress with 2 layers of springs, and plenty of memory foam. You get both pocket springs for support and micro coils for better-targeted support. The breathable cover is made of organic cotton and Merino wool, and it’s hypoallergenic. The mattress has a 12-inch profile, and rests in the medium-firm level, between 5 and 7 on a scale of 1 to 10. You can grab the Queen size for $1,950, normally $2,300, which is $350 off. With your purchase you’ll get two free down alternative pillows, so they’re super comfy and soft without triggering allergies. Leesa beds have a 10-year warranty, risk-free 100-night trial, and free no-contact shipping.

More Mattress Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is out there? We rounded up all of the best mattress sales that are available now. You can take a look at those below.

Editors' Recommendations