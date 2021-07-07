Loved Avengers: Endgame? There’s a Simpsons Special Out Now

If you love The Simpsons and you love all things Marvel (and who doesn’t?), you’re going to love the latest short from The Simpsons premiering exclusively on Disney+ today. The Marvel-themed short is called The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and has Loki teaming up with Bart Simpson for a brief spot of mischief-making. We have a sneaky feeling that Loki may struggle to be as mischievous as everyone’s favorite Simpsons character. Here’s how to watch The Good, The Bart, and The Loki online.

Created By: Matt Groening

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, Hank Azaria, Yeardley Smith

Number of episodes: 1

How to Watch The Good, The Bart, and The Loki Online in the U.S.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is a Marvel-themed Simpsons short that’s exclusively available via Disney+. Continuing the trend of The Simpsons specials based around popular franchises such as the Star Wars-themed short, Maggie Simpson in the Force Awakens From Its Nap, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is a Marvel-flavored addition to The Simpsons arsenal.

Loki has been banished from Asgard once more and he has to team up with Bart Simpson to get up to plenty of mischief. It’s being touted as the ultimate crossover event that pays tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains. Tom Hiddleston features as the voice of Loki with plenty of other fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons also included.

If you’ve already subscribed to Disney+, you can simply head over and watch The Good, The Bart, and The Loki right now. Alternatively, if you’re new to Disney+ and haven’t signed up yet, the Disney+ subscription costs just $8 per month or $80 per year. An even better deal is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for only $14 per month. With no shortage of content, you’ll be delighted with this option.

Don’t forget that subscribing to Disney+ gives you full access to all things Disney alongside all things The Simpsons. That includes the best movies on Disney+ along with the best Disney+ series and also all things Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and much more. It’s an amazing deal for all the family.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is available to stream now exclusively via Disney+.

