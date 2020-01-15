How Far Will $5 Take You? 10 Things You’ll Want Under $5

When day-to-day life is all about the cash in your pocket, sometimes you have to know how to stretch the dollar or five. And when you have just $5, you have to ask, “What can I buy that I actually want?” Sure, you can run to the Dollar Store and pick up a nice bouquet of plastic or some choice never-expiring food. And there is always the late-night fast food run to spend every last cent of that $5 on the value menu.

But still, with $5 to your name, what do you have to have?

Tallboy

Cheers to the tallboy and the occasional silo. Thanks largely to 7-Eleven and a few other choice establishments, you can pick up a 16-ounce or 24-ounce can of beer for a couple of bucks. PBR is always a sure-fire when you’re number crunching and even better, if you happen to stumble across a sale, you may be walking out the door with two cans for $4. Maybe it’s not the most responsible thing to reach for the hops the instant an Abe Lincoln calls your pocket home but based on outright satisfaction with a budget, a cold one always delivers.

VIMILOLO BBQ Meat Shredder Claws – $3.99

Because a pulled pork sandwich will run you an easy $8 dollars out on the town, best to accessorize your home kitchen with a set of BBQ Meat Shredder Claws. And at just $3.99, the $1.01 you’ll have leftover will add to the enjoyment of your home-cooked meal. They’ll be great in times of need and if by chance you’re in a jam throwing together a last-minute costume, well, you’ve got yourself a set of bear claws.

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap – $4.79

You can never be too clean. When you can wash up with a quality product that won’t break the piggy bank, it’s even better. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castille will say $4.79 on the receipt after you choose from the almond, citrus, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus offerings. The soap is biodegradable and vegan which is always a bonus and at the end of the day. The Pure-Castile Bar Soap will clean off all the dirt and grime for your daily routine and extracurriculars. And smelling fresh and taking note of your eco-footprint for under $5, you can’t go wrong with Dr. Bronner’s.

Trader Joe’s Two-Buck Chuck – $2

A $2 bottle of wine that actually tastes decent? Absolutely. Bottled largely from California grapes, the Two-Buck Chuck is a bargain wine from Charles Shaw. The varieties stretch across the rainbow including Cabernet Sauvignon, White Zinfandel, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, and the occasional Pinot Grigio. Prices range anywhere from $1.99 to a verging on $4 and that’s if you go with the organic option. Needless to say, if your bank account is locked up, the Two-Buck Chuck is the sophisticated purchase to please you and a few of your cronies.

UCO Survival Matches – $2.95

Might as well light the $5 bill on fire when you can pick up a set of UCO Survival Matches for just $2.95. The matches are windproof and waterproof with an integrated strike pad on the outside of the capsule. These UCO Survival Matches will even light after being submerged in water. So, really, if you have $5, $10, $100, or just won the lottery, this is a great purchase.

Dollar Shave Club Starter Set – $5

The Dollar Shave Club Starter Set includes shave butter, body cleanser, a four-pack of razors, three wipes, and the Executive handle. It seems like a no-brainer to spend your whole allotment on this Starter Set and those around you will probably be thrilled to see that you’re making an effort to be presentable in public. You can cancel the subscription at any time, and after you’ve dropped a few more pennies for the Restock Box, you can customize the order. But for just $5 to clean your life up it’s a pretty spectacular deal.

Underpants in a Can – $4.95

In the middle of a long road trip, after a night of some real dirty refried beans or what you thought was going to be scent turns out to be a shart, the Underpants in a Can may be exactly what you need. The pair will fit most adults and despite the hiphugger, semi-bikini fit if you’re pulling them out of the metal can the appearance should be the least of your concerns. A mere $4.95 to save the day and turn a horrible situation into a manageable situation ain’t half bad.

Window Blinds Cleaner Tool – $4.99

You can claim to be the tidiest human on the planet, but if you’ve got window blinds and tend to leave your window open from time to time you’re going to need this Window Blinds Cleaner Tool. Cleaning up to six shade panels at a time, your Sunday afternoon cleaning tutorial will be that much better. And you’d think at $4.99 it would be a one-and-done purchase, but after a good run-through, you can take off the rollers to be washed. The handle is ergonomically designed for well-angled cleaning and when it’s all said and done, your shades will look so good you’ll never have to open them again to see out the window.

In-N-Out Cheeseburger and Fries – Price will vary, but definitely under $5

If you’re lucky enough to live in California or any of the other five states In-N-Out calls home, then hop in the car with that $5 and pick yourself up a cheeseburger and fries. You won’t have enough change for a drink or to upgrade to a Double-Double and Animal Style, but you will be feasting on a never-frozen, quality burger and hand-cut fries. And of course, there are other options from the fast-food world for an under $5 meal, but plenty of those will fight till death with In-N-Out remaining atop the pedestal.

Stanley Wonder Bar II – $2.79

Surely you can find at least one use for this pry bar, whether it be re-creating the final scenes from Home Alone, pulling railroad ties, or just prying stuff wide open. Stanley tools are the real deal and at just 7 inches, the Wonder Bar II is a back pocket necessity to get you out of a jam when you least expect it.

