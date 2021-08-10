The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Never mind why, but we’ve all been spending a lot more time at home and indoors. That means it’s the perfect time to assess the quality of the space, whether you want something more luxurious, or you’re looking for the best dehumidifier deals to get rid of some heat and humidity.

There’s another aspect you might want to consider, related to the quality of the air you’re breathing. Right now, Best Buy is offering an awesome deal on a Filtrete Smart Air Purifier which can clean a space of up to 310-square-feet. Thanks to a true HEPA filter it cleans the air and captures 99.97% of airborne particles like allergens, lint, mold spores, and bacteria. The discount drops $100 off the normal price, so you can get it for $230 with free shipping or in-store pickup. Clean air is invaluable right now.

If you take a glance at some of the best air purifiers for your home, you’ll notice a lot of them are “smart” or mobile-enabled. Essentially, that means you can control the system, remotely, using your smartphone. That’s precisely what the Filtrete Smart Air Purifier offers, too. You can use the Filtrete smart mobile app to start the system, check air quality, and monitor specs — thanks to visuals like air quality graphs.

The system has a CADR or clean air delivery rate of 200, which denotes the volume of air that is cleaned. All air is filtered through a true HEPA filter which removes 99.97% of airborne particles including mold spores, bacteria, allergens, lint, viruses, and even pet dander. They get trapped in the filter while the clean, fresh-smelling air is released back into the space. A built-in air quality monitor measures indoor home health and provides a numerical grade so you can tell whether the air is safe to breathe or not.

Usually $330, Best Buy has taken $100 off the Filtrete Smart Air Purifier which puts the total price at $230 with free shipping or in-store pickup. If you’re interested, act soon, because there’s not much time left on the clock for this deal!

