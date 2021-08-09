These Cheap Dehumidifier Deals Are Essential for the Summer

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a lot more that goes into keeping your home cool and comfortable than lowering the temperature. Even with the one of the best air conditioners, for example, you want to make sure humidity control is available, too.

That’s what dehumidifiers, and portable air conditioners with dehumidifiers built-in, are for! Best Buy has a couple of them on sale right now for great prices. The Frigidaire 35-Pint Portable Humidifier, which covers 500 square-feet to 1,500 square feet, is $179 with free shipping — which is $51 off. Alternatively, the Honeywell Smart WiFi-Ready Dehumidifier, which covers up to 3,000 square feet, is $250 with free shipping — $90 off. You can read more about those systems and deals below!

Frigidaire 35-Pint Portable Humidifier – $179, was $230

The Frigidaire Portable Humidifier removes up to 35 pints of moisture or water per day. This dries the air, helping to manage temperature and humidity better. That also means it offers coverage for up to 500 square-feet in an extremely wet environment or 1,500 square-feet in a damp environment. What’s more, the 2-gallon water bucket reduces how often you need to empty it. A washable filter makes it easy to clean and keeps the air clean. There are custom humidity controls with 3 fan speeds, as well. Normally $230, Best Buy is offering the Frigidaire unit for $179 with free shipping or in-store pickup if there’s a location near you. That deal is good for $51 off, but we’re not sure how long it’s going to last!

Honeywell Smart WiFi-Ready Dehumidifier for 3,000 Square-Feet – $250, was $340

What sets the Honeywell Smart Dehumidifier apart from most comparable models is that it offers coverage for up to 3,000 square feet, and it’s Wi-Fi-enabled. The Wi-Fi connectivity means you can adjust settings from within a mobile app, or you can use a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa. It offers a continuous drain mode with an exhaust hose to reduce the need to empty a drip pan or tank. It also includes a washable filter, which you can continue to reuse and shouldn’t need to replace if you keep it well-maintained. The machine removes up to 30 pints of moisture from the air per day. Normally $340, Best Buy is currently offering it for $250 with free shipping. That’s $90 off the regular price, and an awesome deal, especially for such a capable, Wi-Fi-ready system.

More Smart Home Deals Available Now

Already have a dehumidifier or portable AC system? We rounded up all of the best smart home deal alternatives, which you can see below.

Editors' Recommendations