Black Friday deals are here and I bet you’re wondering what kind of amazing offers Disney+ has during this exciting sales season, right? Well, it doesn’t. We’ll cut to the chase. There’s no specific special offer or Disney+ Black Friday deal going on, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth checking out. Much like how a Disney+ free trial is tough to come by after Disney suspended them following a successful launch period, there’s no Black Friday deal. The only way to watch Disney+ is to sign up for one month for $8 or commit to a longer subscription. That might not be as good as a special Black Friday deal but we’re here to explain why it’s still fantastic value and well worth checking out.

Disney+ feels like the home of everything because it sort of is. It’s the home of Disney, of course. That means you get access to lots of great movies and shows. We’re talking about everything you’ve ever enjoyed as a kid like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and more recent fare such as Toy Story 4 and Coco. That’s because it’s also the home of Pixar as you’d expect. There are plenty of cartoons and other shows too. Plus, the latest movies like Cruella and Luca.

But it doesn’t just stop with Disney. Disney+ is also the home of all things Marvel so you get access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe along with shows like Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. These are some of the best Disney+ shows out there right now.

It’s also the place to find all things Star Wars so you can watch all the Star Wars movies including spin-offs like Solo and Rogue One. That’s not forgetting other shows like The Simpsons too with every episode available through the service.

As we said, Disney+ feels like the home of everything because it is. There’s something for everyone here. While there’s no Disney+ Black Friday deal, that’s kind of because it’s already phenomenal value. There’s simply no reason to not sign up and treat yourself to a month for $8. We’re sure you’ll be convinced to sign up for even longer thanks to this wealth of great content.

