There are diamond earring Black Friday deals, and they’re live now

Jewelry is as diverse as any other item, spanning necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and so much more. They do say diamonds make a good best friend, but the real focus should be on the gesture itself. Putting in time and effort to pick out a gift for a loved one is really what it’s all about. So, if you can merge that experience with the experience of getting some truly amazing deals and discounts, well, it’s just so much better. Now is your chance, thanks to Kay’s diamond earring Black Friday deals. They have climber, dangle, hoop, and stud earring styles on sale across a massive selection of designs. There are so many that it’s best to browse yourself to discover what your recipient might like. We’ve also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in Kay’s diamond earring Black Friday deals

One of our top recommended gifts to give back to those you love is a necklace. It’s specific, but also it shows that jewelry can make an excellent gift depending on who you’re giving it to.

Recommended Videos

Starting right off the bat with a truly unique offering, Disney’s Treasures are on sale, down to $180 from $300. They feature the iconic spiral hill from the movie with a round shape and a spooky design. But also, they would look fantastic with just about any outfit — even outside of Halloween or Christmas season.

These with a round and baguette-cut diamond are 60% off, down to $280 instead of $700. They also look fantastic, with plenty of sparkle and shine to wow anyone who catches a glimpse.

There are plenty of affordable options, too, like these for $100, normally $200, or these for $125, normally $250.

And look, if you’re interested in some of the best men’s jewelry, there are options in this Kay Black Friday sale, as well. These are an excellent example. During the sale, the normal $650 price has been slashed down to $325, saving you 50% as a result. These with 1/2 carat are also 40% off, down to $540 from $900.

You’ll also find a few earring sets suitable for children if your recipient is younger. But the real takeaway here is that there are a ton of different options, whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else. You’ll save upwards of 50% on select items, which for jewelry of this caliber is a lot of money. By skipping this sale, it means you’re leaving a lot of money on the table, so what are you waiting for?

Editors' Recommendations