If it’s time for you to upgrade your laptop or to shop for the tech-savvy person on your list, you won’t want to miss out on an excellent Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal up for grabs right now. It’s not too often that you can both save some money and find a new laptop packed with top-of-the-line tech features, but that’s exactly what you’re getting with this discount.

It’s “the most wonderful time of the year,” so to speak, as far as deal shopping on electronics, gadgets, and gear, so what better opportunity to take advantage of right now? Simply put, the best Black Friday deals are rolling right along, with plenty of sales across several categories. But we’ll focus right now on one standout laptop deal that simply has to be seen to be believed (trust us when we say we’re not kidding).

The main thing to keep in mind with the streamlined and highly impactful Dell XPS 13 is the price drop. You’re able to score this cool-as-can-be laptop for just <strong>$650 right now — it normally retails for $950</strong>.. How’s that for knocking a few bucks off the retail price, right? But why should you pick up this new laptop today? Let’s find out all about what’s going to become an essential tech purchase for you (or anyone on your list).

Today’s Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Sleek, highly functional laptop and one of the best laptops on the market

11th Gen Intel Core processor for top-notch performance

Features an incredibly crisp and clear InfinityEdge Non-Touch display

Includes one year of Premium Support with your purchase

If you’ve been on the lookout for a laptop that delivers plenty of bang for your buck in a compact, affordably priced package, then this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deal is a must-shop right now. Dell laptops are built with unique features that deliver sleek, streamlined performance on the go, especially if you favor a laptop with a crystal-clear display.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of a kind among laptops in terms of tech specs, offering improvements like 400-nit brightness within the display, plus an impressive and downright essential four-element lens webcam (crucial for plenty of Zoom calls and virtual meetings). This laptop is also billed as being remarkably small and thin, clocking in at just 2.6 pounds. And you’ll have plenty of potential to take on projects big and small, thanks to 512GB solid-state drive storage. Plus, the Intel Evo platform blends all the right features you need, including speedy performance and stellar battery life on the go

We’d urge you to snag this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal while it’s still around. Which brings us to our next point …

Should You Shop This Dell XPS Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

We can’t recommend enough that deals on laptops like this don’t come around all that often, particularly when we’re talking about Dell gadgets. This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deal knocks $300 off the purchase price, bringing it to just $650, a discount that’s nearly unheard of these days.

That means that it’s going to be a hot seller (and, news flash: It’s already been selling very quickly). And while there’s a chance some Black Friday deals might carry over to Cyber Monday, it’s more than likely that deals won’t make it that long, thanks to inventory and availability. A word to the wise: We think you should shop this Black Friday deal right now on a high-quality, next-level Dell laptop.

