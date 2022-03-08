Can You Get a Free Disney Plus Account in 2022?

Disney Plus is one of the absolute best streaming services and well worth the money. So, if you’re wondering if you can get a free Disney Plus account, read on while we tell you what you need to know.

Can You Get a Free Disney Plus Account?

Okay, so there isn’t a free Disney Plus account option. While some services may offer a free ad-supported plan with limited features, Disney Plus offers just the one plan — $8 per month or $80 per year for all the Disney Plus you can watch. It’s tremendous value but if you don’t want or can’t afford to pay then you’re going to miss out on a free Disney Plus account. There isn’t even a Disney Plus free trial anymore as Disney stopped those in 2021 after a hugely successful launch period.

However, there are some alternatives if you really don’t want to pay, or at least pay extra for Disney Plus. At times, some other companies you may interact with offer free ways to watch Disney Plus. For instance, in November 2021, Amazon was offering a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus if you signed up to its Music Unlimited service. While that meant Disney Plus wasn’t entirely free, you could enjoy Disney Plus on top of an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Ideal if you’re looking to expand your streaming horizons for less. That offer has now ended but there are other options out there if you look around.

Some cell phone network providers are keen to offer their customers extra bonuses and one of those is often Disney Plus. Check your existing cell phone network to see if they offer free Disney Plus for six months or maybe even longer. New customers switching to a new cell phone network can also often benefit from such advantages too. Similarly, users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate often benefit from freebies like a subscription to Spotify Premium or — you guessed it — Disney Plus. It’s worth looking around to see what existing services you may have signed up to that also offer Disney Plus as a great free add-on.

The downside to all of this is that if you’re an existing or past Disney Plus subscriber, you aren’t always eligible for these offers. Many are exclusively for new subscribers to the House of Mouse only. While you might think you can just sign up with a different email address, that won’t work either. Disney Plus recognizes your payment method meaning you can’t just be a ‘new’ customer in their eyes. This doesn’t always apply to every freebie but it’s worth checking the terms and conditions before you get too excited.

Disney Plus will be offering an ad-supported plan later in 2022, but while that’s still likely to cost something, it should be far less than $8 per month. If you’re willing to wait, it could be worth checking this out. However, we really don’t think you should wait — Disney Plus is awesome.

No Free Disney Plus Accounts? Sign Up Anyway

So, there are no free Disney Plus accounts and no Disney Plus free trial. However, you should really sign up anyway. It’s easily the best streaming service out there at the moment. It offers a huge catalog of content. We’ll wait while you check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best Disney Plus series so you see what we mean. As you would expect, Disney Plus is the home of all things Disney and that’s a TON of stuff. It has most Disney movies starting right back in the 1930s and working their way up to the present day (yes, that includes Encanto). there are also numerous Disney cartoons and shorts ranging from Steamboat Willy, the very first Mickey Mouse short, right up to ’90s hits like Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles. It has a great mixture of family-friendly content that is more modern in nature as well as suitable for young children too.

Disney Plus doesn’t just stop with Disney though. It also contains work from Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, 20th Century Animation, along with select movies from 20th Century Studios, Touchstone Pictures, and Searchlight Pictures. Phew, that’s a lot, right? That means a plethora of great movies and shows. It’s the home for all things Marvel so that means every movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it also means shows like Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, and a bunch more. When it comes to Lucasfilm content, it’s just as vast too with everything Star Wars in one place. That means every single Star Wars movie, exclusive shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, along with spin-offs such as movies starring the Ewoks too.

Extensive National Geographic content is also included as it is Disney-owned. This includes Disney Plus originals like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Welcome to Earth, and The Rescue. If you’re keen to learn more about the world, the National Geographic side of Disney Plus is a great place to begin and ideal for educating your kids in a fun way.

Besides all that, you also get the likes of Muppets Haunted Mansion, Only Murders In The Building, and plenty of non-Disney content too. That includes America’s Funniest Home Videos, almost all of The Simpsons, a direct filming of Broadway sensation, Hamilton, and some award-winning movies such as the works of Wes Anderson.

New content keeps on coming too with some major movies like Black Widow, Cruella, and Jungle Cruise all featuring on the service with Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds a big highlight too. It’s an ideal selection of content for the whole family to lose themselves to. You’ll enjoy every second even without a free Disney Plus account.

