Bosch Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories

John Alexander
By

As we’ve been covering Black Friday deals, we keep finding great deals from brands that make the most essential tools you need. Here, we’re taking the chance to highlight the great deals we’re seeing from Bosch, who provides excellently priced power tools and also happens to be selling essential tool accessories (drill bits, for example) at a huge discount for Black Friday.

Best Bosch power tool Black Friday deals

A depiction of a man using a Bosch Woodworking Hand Planer on the side of a door.
.

The Bosch power tool ecosystem uses a combination of 12V, 18V, and corded options. As with our coverage of DeWalt’s Black Friday deals, the 12V and 18V tools with the best deals come as a “Tool Only” package, meaning you’ll have to supply your own battery kit. Unlike battery-powered models, cordless power tools can be used indefinitely, but there is a bit of sacrifice to this everlasting power. Namely, that you cannot work from anywhere and a cord will often reduce the amount of finesse you can use your tool with. For cutting tools, cords introduce another level of safety measures you must take when using them, though their designs will typically place a heavy emphasis on keeping the cord out of your system.

Here are the best power tools we’re seeing from Bosch’s Black Friday at this time:

  • 12V Two-Speed Pocket Driver —
  • Palm Sander (Corded) —
  • Router Tool (Corded) —
  • 12V Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder —
  • 3.25-inch Woodworking Hand Planer (Corded) —
  • 18V Compact Band Saw —
  • *12V Battery Starter Kit —
  • *18V Battery Starter Kit —

*These deals come especially recommended if you buy any of the “tool only” deals, which do not include the required battery packs or charger that are needed to operate the machinery.

Best Bosch accessory Black Friday deals

Here, a man is using Bosch's Point and Line Laser Level tool to mount speakers on the wall behind his TV.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Some of the best Bosch accessory deals that we’re seeing are typically coming in the form of saw blades for their particular models of saws and some drills. In other words, very particular items for their very particular wares. If you own any Bosch saws or drills, we highly recommend checking out the on Amazon with your saw’s model number handy. You might find a good deal!

If you’re looking to shop more generally, you can do that as well, though the selection is somewhat more limited. We highly recommend comboing your purchases with accessories from Milwaukee’s Black Friday deals, as their selection is wider for the generalist and their prices are similarly great. A well-rounded shopper is a happy shopper.

  • 3/8 x 6-inch Bluegranite Turbo Hammer Drill Bit —
  • Point and Line Laser Level —
  • 12V LED Worklight (Tool Only) —
  • 18V 1.6 Gallon Vacuum (Tool Only) —

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
