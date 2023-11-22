 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

I’m tracking all the best PS5 Black Friday deals live

Noah McGraw
By
Unsplash

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a host of retailers have already started their Black Friday sales. Flicking through, one thing is clear: There are a lot of PS5 Black Friday deals, on everything from the consoles themselves (in the form of bundle deals) to the latest games and must-have accessories like SSDs to expand your storage space. Join me live as I continue to sift through all the Black Friday PS5 deals on offer and pull out the offers you can’t afford to miss.

LiveLast updated November 22, 2023 8:37 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Noah McGraw
    Noah McGraw
    Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
    I found four early Black Friday TV deals worth shopping now — From $270
    A Sony TV hanging on a wall.

    Prime Day in October may be over, and the holiday shopping season may be right behind it, but that doesn't mean there are no deals to be found. In fact, I have discovered some incredible early Black Friday TV deals -- or at least these prices are Black Friday-worthy -- that you might want to know about. If you're in the market for a new TV to, say, stream the best Amazon Prime movies in October, or watch these amazing shows on Max, the discounts below are some of the best out there today. And I do mean some of the best out there.
    TCL 50-inch class Q5 QLED 4K HDR smart Google TV -- $270, was $400

    A 50-inch TV is nothing to scoff at, but one at this price is downright incredible, let alone a QLED that leverages Quantum Dot crystal clear technology. This Google TV also gives you direct access to streaming, as long as you connect it to WiFi, with no other devices necessary. But for video, you get the 4K ultra-HD resolution, at four times that of standard HD, the QLED tech with an UltraWide color gamut for more realistic depictions and motion rate 240 for smooth motion every time. It also supports HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual: X, with AMD FreeSync support to boot. Basically, this is an awesome TV at this price point.

    Read more
    This is the Best OLED TV Black Friday Deal You Can Shop Today
    best black friday tv deals 2022 lg 55 inch c1 series oled 4k uhd smart webos 2

    If you've been in the market for a new TV, don't hesitate to check out this OLED TV Black Friday deal we found for you. This is one of the most generous Best Buy Black Friday TV deals we've come across, as you can save a sizeable $200 off the 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV. Originally $1,500, you can get this OLED TV for $1,300 for Black Friday! As with every Black Friday, there's limited stock of this product due to the high demand surrounding the deal, so if you've been waiting on purchasing a new TV, pull the trigger while you can! Read on to find more information about the LG C1 OLED TV and check out the deal below.
    Buy Now

    Today's Best OLED TV Black Friday Deal

    Read more
    Nerf Gun Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Offers Today
    Rival Nemesis Nerf Gun

    It's the optimal time to pick up some Nerf Gun Black Friday deals as there are some generous discounts for the taking. Nerf Guns are a versatile product that is fun and makes a great gift idea for birthdays or special events like Christmas. If you're looking for some affordable Nerf Gun deals that will introduce a spark of joy and entertainment in your life, look no further.

    While Nerf Guns make the perfect gift for younger siblings, children, or family members, they're perfectly suitable for adults, too. If you want to browse some more products, check out our page dedicated to the best Nerf Guns for adults. However, these Nerf Gun Black Friday deals are up for grabs, and your wallet will thank you for checking them out.
    Today's Best Nerf Gun Black Friday Deals

    Read more