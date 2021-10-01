Don’t Start Your Audible Membership Without Getting Two Free Books!

  1. Culture
If you love to read, then don’t miss this awesome deal going on now. Right now, you can sign up for an Audible trial with your Prime membership and get two free books included! Try Audible Plus for free for $30 days, then pay just $15 a month after that. You’ll get access to hundreds of thousands of titles. Listen to your favorite books as audio versions, or discover new stories when you browse the selection. Whether you’re into high fantasy, New York Times Best Sellers, historical non-fiction, politics, or classical literature, there’s something for everyone on Audible. Download the Audible App now and sign up for your free trial to get started.

Love books, but can’t find the time to read? Audible is the solution you’ve been looking for. Browse the catalog of titles to find your favorite novels, or discover something new to spark your interest. Along with a huge selection of books, you’ll also have access to tons of podcasts, covering a range of topics from true crime to nature, cooking to video games, and everything else you can think of in between.

With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones. Check out this list of the best gifts for book lovers to find the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

Right now, you can get two free books when you sign up for an Audible trial using your Amazon Prime membership. You’ll get a 30-day free trial to decide whether Audible is right for you. The trial usually comes with credit for one free book, but when you sign up with your Prime membership, you’ll get two credits good for two premium books from the Audible inventory. Not sure what books to choose for your two free books? Check out this list of the best books on Audible to help you decide!

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Kindle and Audible Premium deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

