There’s an awful lot of talk about bingeing TV shows on services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and beyond, but people tend to forget about some of the other content that’s out there. For example, there are also podcasts, audiobooks, online videos, and courses — on YouTube, for example — and so much more. You can watch, read, or listen to a lot of that stuff, anywhere, by grabbing one of the best rugged tablets.

For those interested, Audible is offering a whole month’s access to its Premium Plus subscription, which nets you a huge catalog of original and guided wellness content, as well as a ton of podcasts and audiobooks. If you’re a Prime member and you sign up, you’ll get double the credits to grab premium titles, which are then yours to keep! Check it out.

Take a look at some of the best audiobooks on Audible if you’re curious what’s included in the Premium Plus catalog. There is so much available, it would be impossible to list everything here. You can access audiobooks, podcasts, guided wellness content, Audible originals, and much more. Once you have an active subscription, you get unlimited listening, and you can listen anytime on authorized devices without spending any credits.

Along with your subscription, you’ll get a small number of credits that you can use to purchase premium titles. For example, you can purchase a copy of an audiobook to listen to at any time, and once purchased it’s yours to keep even after the trial is over! Prime Members will receive 2 credits for the month, whereas regular users will receive a single credit.

The best part is that you’ll get an entire month of listening, for free — which is up to 30 days total. You can cancel at any time and you’ll even receive a friendly reminder before the trial is over, so you don’t forget to cancel or renew. After your free 30 days, a subscription is $14.95 per month. You will need to provide a credit card for the free trial, but you can sign in using your Amazon account — which is useful if you already have a payment option saved.

