You Can Get a Full Month of Audible Premium Plus for Free Right Now

There’s an awful lot of talk about bingeing TV shows on services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and beyond, but people tend to forget about some of the other content that’s out there. For example, there are also podcasts, audiobooks, online videos, and courses — on YouTube, for example — and so much more. You can watch, read, or listen to a lot of that stuff, anywhere, by grabbing one of the best rugged tablets.

For those interested, Audible is offering a whole month’s access to its Premium Plus subscription, which nets you a huge catalog of original and guided wellness content, as well as a ton of podcasts and audiobooks. If you’re a Prime member and you sign up, you’ll get double the credits to grab premium titles, which are then yours to keep! Check it out.

Take a look at some of the best audiobooks on Audible if you’re curious what’s included in the Premium Plus catalog. There is so much available, it would be impossible to list everything here. You can access audiobooks, podcasts, guided wellness content, Audible originals, and much more. Once you have an active subscription, you get unlimited listening, and you can listen anytime on authorized devices without spending any credits.

Along with your subscription, you’ll get a small number of credits that you can use to purchase premium titles. For example, you can purchase a copy of an audiobook to listen to at any time, and once purchased it’s yours to keep even after the trial is over! Prime Members will receive 2 credits for the month, whereas regular users will receive a single credit.

The best part is that you’ll get an entire month of listening, for free — which is up to 30 days total. You can cancel at any time and you’ll even receive a friendly reminder before the trial is over, so you don’t forget to cancel or renew. After your free 30 days, a subscription is $14.95 per month. You will need to provide a credit card for the free trial, but you can sign in using your Amazon account — which is useful if you already have a payment option saved.

More E-reading Deals Available Now

Want something to listen or read those books on? You can always use your phone, but just in case, we rounded up all of the best Kindle e-reader deals that are available now. You can check them out below.

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$170 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$160 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$160 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$120 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$190 $220
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$125 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon

