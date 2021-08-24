This Ridiculously Cool Arcade Machine Is Super Cheap Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Arcade machines are awesome. There are some truly amazing arcade bars out there, too. But can you imagine having an arcade in your home, man cave, or playroom? With something like the machines that Arcade1Up offers, that’s entirely possible.

QVC is actually offering an excellent deal on Arcade1Up’s Partycade, which includes 8 games in 1. You can save over $90, and grab it for $210 with $10 for shipping and handling. It’s a Countercade unit that can either sit on a countertop or bar, or you can mount it to the wall — and it comes with mounting hardware. Both the Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man variants are on sale.

Nevermind Atari’s new video game themed hotels, with an Arcade1Up cabinet you don’t even have to leave your home to play some classic games. What’s more, the Arcade1Up Partycade includes 8 games in 1, or rather it’s 8 machines in one small Countercade unit.

The included games are as follows:

Pac-Man: Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and Mappy

Ms. Pac-Man: Ms. Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Dig Dug 2, Pac & Pal, Pac-Man Plus, Galaxy, Galaxian, and Dig Dug

As you can see, both include 8 games each. Most, if not all games, support one or two players. You’ll get a unique on-screen game selection menu when the machine boots up, with coinless operation, and an easy-start system. The volume is adjustable, with a 17-inch color LCD screen to show all the action. Each arcade cabinet has original artwork on the exterior in the style you choose, with a clear deck protector included to keep the main player section safe and clean. The unit can mount on a wall, on the back of a door, or it can rest on a tabletop or counter — entirely up to you. The mounting hardware is included, you’ll just need the tools to hang it.

Normally $300, QVC is offering the Arcade1Up Partycade for $210 with $10 for shipping and handling. That’s over $90 off, and the total cost can be spread across financed payments if you prefer. If you love classic arcade games and want to add an arcade cabinet to your home, this is one of the best ways to go.

More Gaming Deals Available Now

We rounded up all of the best gaming deals that are available, right now. You can check those out below!

Editors' Recommendations