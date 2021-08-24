  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Ridiculously Cool Arcade Machine Is Super Cheap Today

By
Arcade1UP 8 game partycade on white background.

Arcade machines are awesome. There are some truly amazing arcade bars out there, too. But can you imagine having an arcade in your home, man cave, or playroom? With something like the machines that Arcade1Up offers, that’s entirely possible.

QVC is actually offering an excellent deal on Arcade1Up’s Partycade, which includes 8 games in 1. You can save over $90, and grab it for $210 with $10 for shipping and handling. It’s a Countercade unit that can either sit on a countertop or bar, or you can mount it to the wall — and it comes with mounting hardware. Both the Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man variants are on sale.

Nevermind Atari’s new video game themed hotels, with an Arcade1Up cabinet you don’t even have to leave your home to play some classic games. What’s more, the Arcade1Up Partycade includes 8 games in 1, or rather it’s 8 machines in one small Countercade unit.

The included games are as follows:

  • Pac-Man: Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and Mappy
  • Ms. Pac-Man: Ms. Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Dig Dug 2, Pac & Pal, Pac-Man Plus, Galaxy, Galaxian, and Dig Dug

As you can see, both include 8 games each. Most, if not all games, support one or two players. You’ll get a unique on-screen game selection menu when the machine boots up, with coinless operation, and an easy-start system. The volume is adjustable, with a 17-inch color LCD screen to show all the action. Each arcade cabinet has original artwork on the exterior in the style you choose, with a clear deck protector included to keep the main player section safe and clean. The unit can mount on a wall, on the back of a door, or it can rest on a tabletop or counter — entirely up to you. The mounting hardware is included, you’ll just need the tools to hang it.

Normally $300, QVC is offering the Arcade1Up Partycade for $210 with $10 for shipping and handling. That’s over $90 off, and the total cost can be spread across financed payments if you prefer. If you love classic arcade games and want to add an arcade cabinet to your home, this is one of the best ways to go.

More Gaming Deals Available Now

We rounded up all of the best gaming deals that are available, right now. You can check those out below!

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$350 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$100 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

This TEN PERSON Tent Is Insanely Cheap at Walmart Today

Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Camping Tent set up on white background.

A Beginner’s Guide To Keeping a Journal To Deal With Everyday Life

man with a journal

What You Should Know Before Buying a Rooftop Tent

rooftop tent jeep camping

Washington, DC Travel Guide: Where To Stay, What To Eat, and More

rosewood dc luxury townhouses news hotel washington d c

Got Tight Muscles? This Is the Wonder Tool Doctors Recommend

A woman using the Hip Hook on an exercise mat.

Lamborghini Revives the Countach Name in an Electrified, Confusing Hypercar

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

How To Make Keshi Yena: The Meat-Stuffed, Baked Cheese of Aruba

Dutch Gouda Wheels in Cheese Shop

Break Out the Brass: Sir Richard Branson Lands Virgin Hotel in New Orleans

virgin hotel new orleans news nola s library and coffee shop

The Best Camping Grills for Adventuring and Backpacking

best camping grills on amazon

The 9 Best Oil Diffusers for Establishing a Sense of Calm at Home

best oil diffusers for men

The 10 Best Netflix Original Shows To Stream Right Now

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

11 Best Grills to Buy in 2021: Gas, Charcoal, and More

veggies and meat on a grill

Dollar Shave Club Review: So Much More Than Just Shaving Products

A man shaving his face.