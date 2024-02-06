Apple Watch Series 9 just crashed back to its lowest price

The Apple Watch 9 is being sold. The Apple Watch 9 is not being sold. The Apple Watch 9 is on sale.

It is all a little bit confusing, to say the least. But the word now is that sales are back on and legal issues are, at least temporarily, suspended. To celebrate, Best Buy is offering the watch at a discounted rate for what appears to be a limited time, 24-hour flash sale. The Apple Watch Series 9, usually $399, is down to $329. That’s a savings of $70 for your if you act now. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get at the moment, considering the circumstances, so be sure to tap the button below to check it out.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

This Apple Watch 9 has GPS, is 41mm, and comes with a Small-to-Medium-sized Midnight color band. The Apple Watch 9 has some of the best specs you can find on a smart watch; it comes with the S9 chip, 64GB of internal memory, and everything from crash detection to ECG measurements. When we compare the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch 8, the Apple Watch 9 comes out seriously ahead, with the newer version’s “double tap” feature adding serious levels of convenience. It works by letting you tap your index and thumb together, controlling the watch while your other hand is busy. If you needed two hands to control a smart watch, you may as well be using a smartphone, or so the thinking goes. At the end of the day, the moral of the story is that, even if you have an Apple Watch 8 the Apple Watch 9 is seriously worthy of your attention. Especially when it is on sale and even more so when the question of its future availability is still somewhat up in the air.

So, once again, go check out the Apple Watch Series 9 over at Best Buy by tapping the button below. This appears to be a 24-hour, limited time flash sale, so don’t wait too long to get your order in. The watch, usually $399, is down to $329 today. That’s a savings of $70, making this a great time to buy. If you want a watch, but perhaps something more classic, however, go check out our collection of watch deals, where you’ll find things like Timex and G-Shock watches.

Editors' Recommendations