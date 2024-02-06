 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch Series 9 just crashed back to its lowest price

John Alexander
By
Apple Watch Series 9 showing the double tap feature
Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is being sold. The Apple Watch 9 is not being sold. The Apple Watch 9 is on sale.

It is all a little bit confusing, to say the least. But the word now is that sales are back on and legal issues are, at least temporarily, suspended. To celebrate, Best Buy is offering the watch at a discounted rate for what appears to be a limited time, 24-hour flash sale. The Apple Watch Series 9, usually $399, is down to $329. That’s a savings of $70 for your if you act now. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get at the moment, considering the circumstances, so be sure to tap the button below to check it out.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

This Apple Watch 9 has GPS, is 41mm, and comes with a Small-to-Medium-sized Midnight color band. The Apple Watch 9 has some of the best specs you can find on a smart watch; it comes with the S9 chip, 64GB of internal memory, and everything from crash detection to ECG measurements. When we compare the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch 8, the Apple Watch 9 comes out seriously ahead, with the newer version’s “double tap” feature adding serious levels of convenience. It works by letting you tap your index and thumb together, controlling the watch while your other hand is busy. If you needed two hands to control a smart watch, you may as well be using a smartphone, or so the thinking goes. At the end of the day, the moral of the story is that, even if you have an Apple Watch 8 the Apple Watch 9 is seriously worthy of your attention. Especially when it is on sale and even more so when the question of its future availability is still somewhat up in the air.

Related

So, once again, go check out the Apple Watch Series 9 over at Best Buy by tapping the button below. This appears to be a 24-hour, limited time flash sale, so don’t wait too long to get your order in. The watch, usually $399, is down to $329 today. That’s a savings of $70, making this a great time to buy. If you want a watch, but perhaps something more classic, however, go check out our collection of watch deals, where you’ll find things like Timex and G-Shock watches.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Ultra, Series 9, and more
The Apple Watch Ultra covered in just a touch of sand on the arm of a man doing tough work.

If you already have a MacBook, iPhone and AirPods and have considered grabbing an Apple Watch to complete the set, now is the perfect time with so many great Black Friday deals going on. While there aren't always a lot of great Apple Watch deals going on, we've found a few across Apple's latest stuff, such as the Ultra 2 and the SE 2. We've also found some good deals on both the Watch 8 and the Watch 9, and if you're considering going for one of those, be sure to read our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8 for some more info. Also, while you're here, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deal roundup, which has over a hundred deals you can take advantage of.
Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

When Apple first released the Watch SE, everybody was surprised, given that Apple didn't really target or market for the more budget-friendly crowd, so it was a big deal when it released its budget-friendly Watch SE. Since then, it's had a couple of upgrades, including the latest Watch 2nd Gen, of which we've collected some great Black Friday deals.

Read more
Great for sports: The cheapest 50-inch QLED TV worth buying
A TCL Q5 TV on a wall.

Sports lovers may also love this deal on a new 4K TV, as it’s a good way to get some lifelike sports action into your home with some savings. The 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV is going for just $250 at Best Buy right now. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $400, and it makes a great way to watch things like the best sports streaming services and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. Best Buy is including free next day delivery with a purchase, as well as in-store pickup in many locations.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands over the last few years. It provides a lot of technology and a great 4K picture at modest price points. With the 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting a TV that’s not too big and not too small. It should fit nicely into almost any home theater setup, or it can stand alone in smaller rooms. When it comes to picture quality, it has 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology. QLED offers more than a billion colors for rich, lifelike images, and it creates one of the most immersive experiences available on the market.

Read more
One of the best laptops is at its cheapest price of the year
Best deals for Black Friday

When folks think about thin and light laptops, their first thought might be something like the MacBook Air, which, unfortunately, is expensive and means you need to buy into the Apple ecosystem if you aren't already. Luckily, Dell has its own response in the form of the Dell XPS 13, and it's not only light but also relatively cheap compared to a MacBook Air. In fact, Dell has discounted one of its configurations down to just $599 from the $799 it was before, saving you a respectable $200.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 runs an Intel i5-1230U processor, and if you're not familiar with processors in general, it's a great mid-range CPU. For the most part, it will let you complete all your productivity tasks, like word processing, making spreadsheets, and so forth, without a hitch. Unfortunately, this configuration of the Dell XPS 13 doesn't have its own GPU, so you won't be able to do much gaming; mostly, just older and smaller indie games will work. RAM is really good with 8GB of DDR5, the fastest on the market, and while we would have liked to see 16GB, it's not at all bad for the price tag, and the same goes for the 256GB of storage.

Read more