Black Friday Deals are Here — What (and Where) to Shop TODAY

This year’s Black Friday deals are just around the corner, but if you want to make sure that you’ll get the products that you’ll buy in time for the holidays, you might want to start your shopping with the early Black Friday deals that certain retailers have made available. There will likely be some supply chain issues this year like last year’s Black Friday, so shop now to avoid disappointment.

If you don’t know where to start, we’ll help you out by rounding up some of the best Black Friday deals that you can purchase right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $35, was $50

Fans of Amazon’s Alexa might want to fill their homes with the 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker provides rich audio while listening to your voice commands for the digital assistant. You can search for content, request information, and control your smart home devices, among many other functions that are possible through Alexa and the smart speaker. You can purchase the 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot from Amazon for only $35, after a $15 discount to its original price of $50.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Air fryers are growing popular because they prepare healthier meals compared to deep frying. If you’d like to try owning one, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Ninja AF100 air fryer. It comes with a 4-quart ceramic-coated basket and a crisper plate that can hold up to 2 pounds of French fries. You’ll also have the option to set the temperature at 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for control over the cooking. The Ninja AF100 air fryer is available at Walmart at $20 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $69 from its original price of $89.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $90, was $120

Every year, Black Friday Instant Pot deals are in high demand, and that holds true for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. The kitchen appliance offers a total of nine functions, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, and yogurt maker, so you’ll be able to free up space on your kitchen countertop. It also comes with 15 smart programs for quick one-touch cooking, and a display that shows everything you need to know while the Instant Pot Duo Plus is in operation. Amazon is selling the 6-quart version for $90, down $30 from its original price of $120.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker — $149, was $190

Keurig coffee makers are popular among coffee lovers, with models like the Keurig K-Supreme Plus that provide extreme convenience without sacrificing the quality of the beverage. The coffee maker features multi-stream technology to extract more flavor and aroma every time it brews, and up to three programmable preferences for different coffee drinkers. Meanwhile, the large 78-ounce reservoir lets you make nine cups of coffee before you need to refill it with water. You can purchase the Keurig K-Supreme Plus from Walmart at $41 off, lowering the coffee maker’s price to $149 from its original price of $90.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones — $170, was $350

You’ll enjoy amazing savings by taking advantage of Black Friday headphone deals, which include Best Buy’s offer for the Beats Studio 3. The wireless headphones feature pure adaptive noise-canceling technology that blocks external sounds, and real-time audio calibration for a premium listening experience. Beats promises up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology enabling 3 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. Best Buy has slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 by $180, bringing the wireless headphones’ price down to $170, which is less than half its original price of $350.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Apple products are always in demand during Black Friday, so you should buy the AirPods Pro while they’re still available. The wireless earbuds are very easy to set up with iOS devices, but they’re also compatible with Android smartphones and tablets. They offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, Transparency mode so you can hear what’s going on around you without taking them off, and three sets of silicone tips so you can choose the most comfortable fit. Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro at $52 off, which brings the wireless earbuds’ price down to $197 from their original price of $249.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $248, was $350

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are tagged in The Manual’s best headphones as the top overall option, as its sleek design and comfortable fit combine with superb audio and noise-canceling technology for a premium listening experience. The wireless headphones can also last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, with a quick 10-minute charge enough for five hours of playback. Best Buy is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248, after a $102 discount to their original price of $350.

TCL 55S434 4K TV — $298, was $448

It’s always a good idea to take advantage of Black Friday TV deals if you have the budget for an upgrade, especially with offers like Walmart’s reduced price for the TCL 55S434 4K TV. It comes with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for impressive clarity, and Dolby Digital+ audio technology to complete the cinematic experience. The 4K TV is powered by the Android TV platform, which grants access to all your favorite streaming services and Google Assistant. Walmart is selling the TCL 55S434 4K TV for $298, for a $150 discount to its original price of $448.

Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

For a massive screen in your living room, you’ll want to go for the Samsung TU6985 and its 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution. It’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which automatically upscales the shows and movies that you’re watching to 4K content, and by the Tizen platform, which grants access to your preferred streaming services. You can purchase the Samsung TU6985 from Best Buy at $150 off, lowering the 4K TV’s price to $600 from its original price of $750.

